Destiny Ekiko was at Senator Ita Giwa's village mansion on a visit and she posted a video online

In the recording, she showed off the very big bedroom the politician was using in the village

The actress said that she must have money so that she could enjoy the baby girl life she has dreamt of

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has shared how she spent the Yule tide period as she posted a video of her visit to Calabar on Instagram.

The curvy actress also paid a visit to Senator Ita Giwa's palatial mansion in her village and she posted a video of the politician's bedroom.

Destiny Etiko shows off Ita Giwa's massive village bedroom. Photo credit @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

In the recording, the room was very massive, specially built to suit the taste of the senator. It had an expensive bed, a sofa, a television, and a massive rug.

The room was fit for royalty as seen in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Destiny Etiko says she wants to have money

In the caption of her post, the actress who received millions of cash on her birthday said she must make money in this life.

She added that she wants to live a baby girl life in her own home just as the senator is living.

The movie maker had also showed off her Egugu home a few months ago. She noted that the state-of-the-art building was being renovated to her taste.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video posted by the actress

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Etiko. Here are some of the comments below:

@adaeze9227:

"Gorgeous mami,g uys please show her love biko, she deserve it."

@sammy_iheanacho:

"Wow amazing, money is good ohh."

@officialblessingnwankwo1:

"Destiny how many times have I told you that I'm proud of you."

@fridakatsh:

"Love you mama from Kenya."

@itsvibesangel_:

"It’s so beautiful."

@ashely_lizzy:

"Wife material."

@assorfaithorluchi:

"Mama."

@lopez_yhaa:

"Keep winning dearie."

@adaideumuoji:

"Awwwww... Ego is a lie."

Destiny Etiko receives N300k from the brand she represents

Legit.ng had reported that Etiko was given N300k on Valentine's Day by one of the brands she works with.

She posted a screenshot of the alert she received from the company. The money was given in appreciation of the good work the actress did for the firm.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the post.

Source: Legit.ng