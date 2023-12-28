“I Must Make Money in Life”: Destiny Etiko Shows Off Senator Ita Giwa’s Expensive Village Bedroom
- Destiny Ekiko was at Senator Ita Giwa's village mansion on a visit and she posted a video online
- In the recording, she showed off the very big bedroom the politician was using in the village
- The actress said that she must have money so that she could enjoy the baby girl life she has dreamt of
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has shared how she spent the Yule tide period as she posted a video of her visit to Calabar on Instagram.
The curvy actress also paid a visit to Senator Ita Giwa's palatial mansion in her village and she posted a video of the politician's bedroom.
In the recording, the room was very massive, specially built to suit the taste of the senator. It had an expensive bed, a sofa, a television, and a massive rug.
The room was fit for royalty as seen in the video.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Destiny Etiko says she wants to have money
In the caption of her post, the actress who received millions of cash on her birthday said she must make money in this life.
She added that she wants to live a baby girl life in her own home just as the senator is living.
The movie maker had also showed off her Egugu home a few months ago. She noted that the state-of-the-art building was being renovated to her taste.
See the video here:
Fans react to the video posted by the actress
Netizens have reacted to the post made by Etiko. Here are some of the comments below:
@adaeze9227:
"Gorgeous mami,g uys please show her love biko, she deserve it."
@sammy_iheanacho:
"Wow amazing, money is good ohh."
@officialblessingnwankwo1:
"Destiny how many times have I told you that I'm proud of you."
@fridakatsh:
"Love you mama from Kenya."
@itsvibesangel_:
"It’s so beautiful."
@ashely_lizzy:
"Wife material."
@assorfaithorluchi:
"Mama."
@lopez_yhaa:
"Keep winning dearie."
@adaideumuoji:
"Awwwww... Ego is a lie."
Destiny Etiko receives N300k from the brand she represents
Legit.ng had reported that Etiko was given N300k on Valentine's Day by one of the brands she works with.
She posted a screenshot of the alert she received from the company. The money was given in appreciation of the good work the actress did for the firm.
Fans took to the comment section to react to the post.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng