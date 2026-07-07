Nigerian rice prices dropped, offering consumers much-needed relief amid rising food inflation

Improved supply and competition among dealers led to significant price reductions in major markets

Households returned to regular purchasing patterns as current rates remain more manageable than previous months

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian consumers are finally getting some relief as the price of rice continues to decline across major markets, with dealers reducing prices following improved supply and easing market pressures.

A market survey conducted by Legit.ng shows that a 50kg bag of rice now sells for between ₦40,000 and ₦87,000, depending on the brand, quality, and location.

Rice prices crash across major markets nationwide; dealers announce new rates. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The latest prices represent a significant improvement from previous months when some premium brands sold well above ₦90,000 and even crossed the ₦100,000 mark in some parts of the country.

The price reductions have been welcomed by households, food vendors, and retailers who have struggled with rising food inflation over the past year.

Current rice prices by brand

Big Bull: N60,000 - N80,000

Mama Gold Rice: N63,000 - N75,000

Royal Stallion Rice: N65,000 - N87,000

Mama's Pride Rice: N62,000 - N66,000

Foreign Parboiled Rice: N60,000 - N75,000

Local/Budget Rice: N40,000 - N55,000

Prices vary across markets in Lagos and other major cities, but the following ranges reflect the prevailing market rates for popular rice brands.

Among the listed brands, Local/Budget Rice remains the most affordable option, while Royal Stallion commands the highest prices due to its premium quality and strong consumer demand, according to a report by Punch.

Why rice prices are falling

Traders attribute the decline in prices to improved availability of both locally produced and imported rice, alongside a moderation in transportation and distribution costs in some regions.

The increased supply has intensified competition among wholesalers and retailers, forcing many dealers to lower prices to attract buyers.

Industry players also say improved harvests from local farmers have helped boost market supply, contributing to the downward trend.

Rice consumers welcome the relief

The decline in rice prices comes as welcome news for millions of Nigerian households, where rice remains one of the country's most consumed staple foods.

Families that had reduced consumption because of soaring food prices are beginning to return to their regular purchasing patterns, while restaurants and food vendors are also benefiting from lower input costs.

Although prices remain above historical levels, consumers say the current rates are far more manageable than what was obtainable several months ago.

Prices still differ across markets

Despite the nationwide decline, experts note that rice prices continue to vary depending on several factors.

Location remains a major determinant, as transportation costs differ from one state to another. Brand popularity, packaging, grain quality, and retailer pricing strategies also influence the final selling price.

New rice price emerges nationwide; dealers release fresh rates by brands. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Consumers are therefore encouraged to compare prices across markets before making bulk purchases, as significant differences can exist even within the same city.

Outlook for the rice market

Market observers believe rice prices could remain relatively stable in the coming weeks if supply continues to improve and exchange rate pressures remain moderate.

However, dealers caution that changes in fuel prices, transportation costs, import policies, or foreign exchange fluctuations could quickly reverse the current trend.

For now, the latest market survey suggests Nigerian consumers have more affordable options than they did earlier in the year, with several popular brands now selling below the levels that had previously strained household budgets.

Dealers crash price of rice by N20,000 per bag

Legit.ng earlier reported that the price of rice crashed again after rising in March to over N80,000 per 50kg bag.

Findings showed that sellers reduced the commodity price from N85,000 per 50kg bag to N65,000 as of Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Dealers who spoke exclusively with Legit.ng stated that the crash followed the general crash in cereal prices and other food items.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng