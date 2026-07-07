Niniola Apata sparked reactions online after sharing a new video weeks after the loss of her husband

Fans noticed changes in her appearance, with many commenting on her recent transformation

The singer’s new look has drawn attention as fans praise her strength during this difficult period

Nigerian singer, Niniola Apata, has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a new video on her Instagram story, weeks after the passing of her husband.

The award-winning star, who has been grieving the loss for about a month, posted a clip showing herself in a short blue dress paired with a cap.

Niniola’s new look draws attention as she steps out weeks after losing her husband. Credit: @niniola

Source: Instagram

Fans quickly noticed her slimmer frame, with many commenting on her significant weight loss.

In the video, Niniola appeared to be trying to pick up her life and move forward despite the difficult period.

Her new look has since become a talking point, with admirers praising her courage and resilience.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Niniola set social media abuzz after sharing a series of emotional and cryptic messages on Instagram following the death of her husband, Michael Ndika.

The Afrobeats star posted reflections that touched on loyalty, human behaviour, and how people act in moments of grief.

Her messages came shortly after she expressed gratitude to the Apata family, close friends, and colleagues who stood by her during the difficult period leading up to her husband’s burial rites.

A service of songs was held on Saturday ahead of the final burial arrangements scheduled for later in the week.

In one of her posts that quickly drew attention, Niniola appeared to question the long-held belief about family loyalty.

Without directly pointing fingers, she wrote:

“It’s better to have pure water run through your veins than blood that is supposed to be thicker.”

The statement, though poetic, left many of her followers trying to interpret its deeper meaning, especially given the timing of her loss.

Another post added:

“Death lets you see people’s true form.”

While Niniola did not mention anyone specifically, her words have been widely read as reflections on experiences she may have encountered while mourning her husband.

Some followers believe the singer may be hinting at emotional disappointments or unexpected behaviour from people around her during this sensitive period.

Others, however, argue that the posts may simply reflect the deep emotional complexity that comes with grief and loss, where feelings often spill into public expression.

Netizens react to Niniola's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Ayomitide wrote:

“God, it’s so hard for her

Pamilerin said:

“Ahhh, omo this one pass weight loss."

@n6oflife6 said:

"Losing a husband and being a widow before turning 40 is crazy. My Prayers go out to her. I loved them together. "

Book Me For Call said:

“She’s really struggling. I pray God pulls her out of this."

Betty Teo Not Ted said:

“Omo, she lost so much weight

Niniola surprises fans with dramatic changes after difficult weeks of grief. Photo: Niniola.

Source: Instagram

Niniola flaunts her Grammy certificate

Legit.ng previously reported when Niniola shared photos of her Grammy certificate and then revealed how she got them.

The singer is a two-time Grammy-nominated recording artist and performer. Niniola received one of her nominations for composing the soundtrack to Beyoncé's album, The Lion King.

Before showing off her certificate, Seun Kuti claimed that his brother, Burna Boy, and King Sunny Ade were the people who had been nominated for the award before.

Source: Legit.ng