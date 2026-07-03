Sonia Ogiri has broken down after hearing the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of her family members

She shared the steps she took after sensing that something tragic would happen to her family and revealed how she reacted when the devastating news was confirmed

Many people were heartbroken after reading her tribute to the deceased and took to the comments to comfort her during this difficult time

Nollywood actress Sonia Ogiri has shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of her niece.

The actress, who is based abroad, announced the sad loss in an Instagram post accompanied by a burning candle, revealing that her 28-year-old niece had passed away.

Reactions as Sonia Ogiri breaks down over family loss. Photo credit@soniaogiri

Source: Instagram

According to Sonia, she had a premonition that something tragic was about to happen to her niece. She said she called her to share what she had seen and also advised her on what to do spiritually.

Sonia Ogiri shares niece's response to warning

In her post, the actress disclosed that after sharing the spiritual guidance with her niece, her words were misunderstood and ultimately taken for granted.

She added that she was left devastated after receiving a call from her family informing her that her niece, Blessing, had passed away.

Sonia Ogiri mourns the death of her neice, shares what she saw. Photo credit@soniaogiri

Source: Instagram

Sonia Ogiri appreciates God for her niece

Despite her grief, Sonia penned a heartfelt message of gratitude to God for the life her late niece lived. She acknowledged that although Blessing died at a young age, God is the giver of life and the one who takes it back.

The movie star prayed for her niece's peaceful rest and admitted that she was still speechless over the tragic loss.

Fans react to Sonia Ogiri's post

Fans of the actress flooded the comment section with messages of condolence after reading her emotional tribute. Many prayed for the peaceful repose of Blessing's soul, while others shared their own experiences of losing loved ones, recalling how they had also tried to warn them before similar tragic incidents occurred.

Here is the Instagram post Sonia Ogiri shared as she mourned her late niece:

What fans said about Sonia Ogiri's post

Reactiosn have trailed the post made by the actress about her loss. Here are some of the comments below:

@nwa122025 reacted

"My condolences ma may God comfort you and your family. May God keep resting her soul Accept my condolences ma’am."

@faithobasy said:

"Take heart ma'am, God knows the best. Accept my condolences."

@_queen_amaka_ wrote:

"It is well. May her soul rest in peaceful."

@petit.jennie wrote:

"Chaiii.. May her gentle soul rest in peace Amen. My Condolences my Queen."

@ adedoyin.oluwafunke.9 shared:

"So sorry ma and take heart,,may her soul rest in peace."

Family releases burial plan for Sadia Sanusi

Legit.ng had reported that he family of late fashion designer Sadia Sanusi had released the schedule for her burial ceremony.

The young designer passed away peacefully a week ago, throwing the fashion industry into mourning.

The family shared the date, dress code and an other important information about her burial.

Source: Legit.ng