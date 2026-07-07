A Nigerian lady took to social media to celebrate as her mum signed out of the Lagos State University

She shared her mother’s sacrifices for the family and a video from her mother’s sign-out ceremony

Her story caught people’s attention on social media, and many who saw the post commented and shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady celebrated as he mum finally signed out from Lagos State University.

She shared how her mum "paused" her life to take care of the family and send her children to school.

A lady rejoices as mum bags degree at LASU after returning to school, shares story. Photo: @verifiedthespian

Source: UGC

Lady's mother bags degree at LASU

Identified as @verifiedthespian on TikTok, the lady shared a video from her mother's sign-out ceremony from LASU.

She wrote:

"My mother who paused her life for us went back to school and finally signed out. My mother is a graduate."

The video caption read:

"My heart is filled with joy!!! This is my mother after sending us all to school!!! Some of us even have more than one degree🥹. Now, look at my mother. A whole graduate!!! We did itttttt."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as lady's mum bags LASU degree

dammy said:

"congratulations to u mummy, i av also paused my life cuz of my kids too and i wish dis fir myself too."

user1195542567057 said:

"motherly sacrifice is rare. God bless her always."

Ignyt Imagery said:

"Congratulations 🎊💐. Book me for mummy’s convocation shoot. We will be excited to do this with her."

princess liz damsel❤️♥️💕😍💝said:

"congrats ma'am more wins and greater achievement, u will nt labour in vain amen."

abosedeadekunbias said:

"Big congratulations I wish I can go back to school."

badmus mariam temitope said:

"Congratulations to you mummy, hmm as a single mother of 4 I have to pause for my kids I wish I can still go back."

LuciaNzube said:

"Congratulationssss to her! She’s gorgeous."

Queen Atilola said:

"congratulations mummy ❤️this motivate me."

Queen Adore Music said:

"Your mum or your Elder sister? She is so so gorgeous."

A lady celebrated as her mum bagged a degree from LASU. Photo: @verifiedthespian

Source: TikTok

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng