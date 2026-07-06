Nimbus Pronos has shared its prediction for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between Portugal and Spain

The Iberian neighbours will face off at AT&T Stadium in Dallas after beating Croatia and Austria in the Round of 32

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal will face off, and one of them will be eliminated from the tournament

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 fixture between Spain and Portugal will have one of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal eliminated from the tournament.

Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1 in the Round of 32, albeit controversially after VAR disallowed Josko Gvardiol’s late goal, while Spain strolled past Austria 3-0.

Portugal set to take on Spain in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16. Photo by Crystal Pix.

Source: Getty Images

The Iberian neighbours are meeting for the first time at the World Cup since their 3-3 draw in the group stage during the 2018 tournament in Russia.

English referee Anthony Taylor will officiate the match at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, United States on July 6, 2026 at 7 PM GMT.

Mysterious cat predicts Portugal vs Spain

As seen in a video on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos, which has enjoyed a decent level of success with predictions at this World Cup, has released its update on Portugal vs Spain.

The mysterious cat backs Spain to make the match Cristiano Ronaldo’s last appearance at the World Cup after he confirmed it would be his final tournament.

The last time the two sides met at the same stage in the World Cup was in South Africa in 2010; Spain won and went on to lift the trophy for the first time.

La Roja is one of the favourites to win this year’s tournament, and a win over Portugal could further prove their title credentials to other contenders.

The quarter-final opponents for the winner of this match is the winner of the other Round of 16 match between USA and Belgium, with a potential semi-final against France or Morocco.

The managers outline their plans

Luis de la Fuente and Roberto Martinez agreed that their teams are similar in terms of style of play and quality of their squad, which makes the match one to look forward to, and shared what plans they have for each other.

Roberto Martinez and Luis de la Fuente share their plans ahead of Portugal vs Spain. Photo by Maja Hitij.

Source: Getty Images

“It’ll come down to which side tips the balance in their favour. It’s going to be a match decided by the finer details… We’re going to try to pay close attention to those details to give ourselves a real chance of winning the match,” de la Fuente told FIFA.

“We’ll need character in the match. We need to play with high intensity and make use of the whole squad. Freshness. I think we’ll need everything the substitutes can bring. We respect Spain, but we’re preparing for the match behind closed doors,” Martinez added.

Supercomputer predicts Portugal vs Spain

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between Spain and Portugal.

The European champions are the favourites against their neighbours, which could spell the end for Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng