Uche Ogbodo has defended her colleague, Bambam, amid allegations that she left her marriage after going under the knife

In a video on her Instagram page, the mother of three stated that no woman would leave a man because of a body makeover

The actress also shared what she believes may have gone wrong in the marriage before it ended, and sent a message to men

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has shared her thoughts on reality show star Bambam, whose real name is Oluwabamike Olawunmi, amid her alleged marriage crisis.

The former Big Brother housemate was recently seen dancing and vibing at a party, sparking rumours about her marriage.

Reactions as Uche Ogbodo shares reason Bambam’s marriage ended, defends her. Photo credit@ucheogbodo/@bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

Critics claimed that her body makeover was one of the reasons she allegedly left the marriage and noted that she was still out in public with the video of her club outing.

Uche Ogbodo defends Bambam

Reacting to the allegations, Ogbodo came to Bambam’s defense. She stated that no woman would leave her marriage simply because she went under the knife. According to her, it is the man who drives a woman to leave.

Uche Ogbodo shares alleged reason Bambam’s marriage crashed

The mother of three further explained that no woman willingly leaves a marriage she has invested in over many years. If a woman does leave, it is the man’s fault, possibly due to abuse that she chooses not to disclose publicly.

Fans defend Bambam over marriage crash. Photo creditr@bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

She added that a man must have shown the woman disrespect or failed to nurture the marriage.

Ogbodo emphasised that if a man refuses to love, protect, and give peace to his wife, the responsibility for the breakdown rests entirely with him.

Recall that Uche Ogbodo also recently went under the knife and shared videos with her fans online,

Here is the Instagram video shared by Ogbodo below:

How fans reacted to Uche Ogbodo's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Uche Ogbodo in response to allegations trailing Bambam. Here are comments below:

@geespacebabs wrote:

"Bam Bam has not left her husband. Know this and know peace."

@ebele9664 said:

" She has they already unfollow each other."

@cindy814501 commented:

"Wait I thought bam bams body is natural."

@lawosn.boma shared:

"How about those who were born with natural BBL, is there any need for BBL? BBL is not the problem but the risk."

@erealcpamystic shared:

"In as muchbas I love you, I disagree with this BBL. Anything distorted from its original form will backfire. Every vein and nerve has its work, when a rope is cut and joined, it can never be same. Own mother's, grandparents did not do it and they seems to be having better managed homes than this era."

Lady delivers a gift box to Bambam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a businesswoman treated Bambam to a pleasant surprise by giving her a gift box.

The actress had remained on the lips of many Nigerians following her role in the trending movie Love in Every Word.

The lady captured Bambam's heartwarming reaction when she was handed the gift box, and it melted hearts.

Uche Ogbodo calls May Edochie's fans witches

Legit.ng previously reported that Uche Ogbodo ranted about the actions of May Edochie’s fans towards her online.

She made a series of posts about May and her supporters, accusing them of persistently taunting her.

Uche referred to them as witches, stating that they could not lure her into their covens. However, many disagreed with her remarks and went on to share their own perspectives on her posts.

Source: Legit.ng