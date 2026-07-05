The Forbes report revealed the top university majors that are boosting job prospects for 2026 graduates

Social sciences and humanities graduates show resilience in a challenging job market

Engineering and computer science grads face hiring challenges due to specialised skills

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The full list of 15 university majors that are most likely to improve graduates’ chances of securing jobs in 2026 has been released.

A new Forbes report found that graduates with degrees in the social sciences and humanities are proving more resilient in the current job market.

According to the Forbes report, this is because their skills are transferable across multiple industries.

The report also revealed that the hiring of new college graduates remains weak.

It stated that 20 per cent recruitment drop compared to pre-pandemic levels and five per cent lower than a year ago.

As reported by The Punch, the report is based on exclusive LinkedIn data, after analysing the 20 most common bachelor’s degree majors on its platform.

The platform also assessed the bachelor’s degree majors' hiring conditions in industries and graduates’ ability to transition into other sectors.

The analysis disclosed that versatility has become one of the biggest advantages for new graduates,

It explained that versatility helps fresh graduates navigate today’s challenging employment market.

“Grads who majored in the social sciences and humanities are proving to be resilient in today’s job market because they gained skills that can be used across multiple industries.”

The report stated that engineering and computer science graduates enjoy strong employment prospects and higher starting salaries.

It, however, said their specialised skills now offer fewer opportunities to switch into different industries.

“Engineering graduates, who likely thought they’d picked a safe and lucrative major, not only face a weak hiring market, but also have more specialised skills that aren’t as versatile or as useful in as many industries.”

University degrees most likely to get you hired

Graduates from these courses are most likely to secure jobs outside their traditional career paths. They are considered the most versatile university degrees in 2026

English 69%

Visual & Performing Arts 68%

Communication & Journalism 67%

Business & Marketing 64%

Computer & Information Sciences 63%

Social Sciences 62%

Interdisciplinary Studies 60%

Homeland Security & Law Enforcement 58%

Parks, Recreation & Fitness 56%

Psychology 55%

Physical Sciences 55%

Biological Sciences 43%

Engineering 41%

Education 34%

Health Professions 21%

University courses that generate highest lifetime earnings

Recall that university degrees vary significantly in lifetime earnings potential, with medicine leading the pack

Minister Jacqui Smith has urged careful course selection to avoid poor-quality degrees.

Research shows graduates earn £100,000 more than non-graduates over their lifetime.

9 highest-paying jobs in Canada in 2026

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Canada's 2026 labour market faces skills shortages amid new immigration policies.

High-demand professions now influence migration choices for international workers and students.

Nigeria emerges as Canada's largest African investor, shaping demand for skilled professionals.

Source: Legit.ng