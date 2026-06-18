Hilda Baci has shared the good news of her third Guinness World Records achievement with her fans in an emotional video online

In the post, she became emotional while speaking about the new title she received from Guinness World Records

Congratulations poured in for the chef as many praised her exceptional talent and culinary skills

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has shared exciting news with her fans about the new title she has received from Guinness World Records.

The two-time Guinness World Records holder became emotional as she spoke about her latest achievement. According to her, she has been named a Guinness World Records Icon, and she proudly displayed the certificate awarded to her for the honour.

Reactions as Hilda Baci breaks down after being named Guinness World Records Icon. Photo credit@hildabaci

Source: Instagram

The chef also shared a video showcasing the three certificates she has received from the prestigious organisation.

Hilda Baci speaks on her new title

Reflecting on the recognition, Hilda said it feels good to be called a Guinness World Records Icon. She revealed that there was a time when she doubted her dreams would ever come true.

The chef expressed how honoured she feels to be recognised as a three-time Guinness World Records achiever. She admitted that whenever she doubted herself or felt unworthy of such recognition, she would hold herself back from pushing harder toward her goals.

Hilda added that it is inspiring to know that honours like this can happen to people like her.

Hilda Baci's fan celebrate her over third Guinness World Records award. Photo credit@hildabaci

Source: Instagram

She also revealed that when people talk about her accomplishments in the culinary industry, she sometimes struggles to fully accept their praise because it still feels surreal.

The celebrated chef thanked everyone who has supported her throughout her journey, noting that the award belongs to all of them.

In her words:

Here is the Instagram video below: "I feel very proud and honoured to bring this home. There was a time I thought my dream would never come true. Every time I doubted that this could be me, I would hold myself back. When I hear people talk about my achievements, I sometimes don't listen because my mind can hardly believe it could be me. This recognition means so much, and I share it with everyone who has supported me along the way."

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Hilda Baci's video

Here are comments below:

@bammybestowed commented:

"You did that honey! Own it! This is legacy! own it More to come! Love you! Congratulations."

@euchariaanunobi reacted:

"A greater you still coming."

@tobeszn said:

"This is truly so insane, you’re constantly setting the bar."

@chefgibbsofficial wrote:

"You are an Icon!!!! No one can change that !! You have contributed immensely to the Nigeria Food Industry !!! The record that no one even sees is that you conducted the largest online showcase of Nigerian Cuisine."

@ _iamopac wrote:

"Your deserve this and much more. You’re indeed, and Icon."

@tokuokolobo shared:

"Hilda our record breaker! Congratulations! You did that. All glory to God."

Hilda Baci updates bio

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Hilda Baci made changes to her social media bio after she broke the Guinness World Record for the second time.

Legit.ng reported that Hilda Baci set a new record for the largest serving of Nigerian Jollof rice.

The new change she made on her Instagram bio drew reactions from many of her fans and followers, who celebrated her.

Source: Legit.ng