Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's husband, Captain Matthew, has shared a video of his 'Get Ready For Work' with his fans on Instagram

In the clip, he dressed up, prayed and stepped out with his suitcase while going to work, and he asked fans to rate him

His followers were impressed by the recording, they shared their hot takes about his preparation

Matthew Ekeinde, husband of Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade, has warmed the hearts of his fans after he shared a video of his 'Get Ready With Me (GRWM) while preparing for work.

In the recording, the father of four was seen getting dressed for work as a pilot. He was wearing his uniform and preparing himself to leave his hotel room.

At a point, he knelt to pray after he had finished dressing. He was at it for a couple of minutes before making the sign of the cross.

The pilot who marked his wedding anniversary later stood up and took his suitcase while stepping out on duty.

Omotola Ekeinde's husband ask fans question

Taking to the caption of his post, the husband of the woman, who recently shared the secret to her happy marriage, asked his fans to rate his video.

He stated that he was still learning how to make use of the social media and added that he was getting better at it. The pilot added that he was told that what he was doing was called 'Get Ready With Me'.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Ekeinde's video

Fans reacted after Omotola's husband asked them if he tried with his video. Here are some comments about it below:

@foxyb9 commented:

"Almighty Yahweh protect you on all your trips in Jesus Christ Mighty Name Amen

@hajaled shared:

"God is the ultimate may he continue to protect you as you tour the world."

@sareptaoilandgas wrote:

"Its time to launch your own airline and here some piece of advice the first all 1st class seat only airline."

@ronaldo.dip said:

"Amazing. This is pro level sir. Wow, I enjoyed watching."

@vicent.solomon4 commented:

"You over try my Owan brother with thick thighs and pretty eyes."

@aijay_moore reacted:

"De captain himself, the all important best part of this clip was you kneeling down in prayer before you left."

@wendypreyev_ stated:

"You tried, Sir, our beautiful wife, Omotola taught you very well."

@jmwcog shared:

"God's Peace over each of you.Amen. But why did you stepped on our faces sir."

Omotola, husband go on date

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Jalade Ekeinde warmed the hearts of her fans as she shared lovely pictures she took with her husband.

The lovebirds went on date, and she asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married. She displayed the yummy delicacies they were having and invited her fans to join her in enjoying the meal.

Her followers took to the comment section to wish them well and to pray for their kind of marriage. Some commented on how the two love each other so well.

