Rotary District 9141 inaugurates Maternal and Child Health project in four primary health centres in Rivers State

The project is aided by donated medical equipment and is estimated to reach more than 10,000 persons directly

It is the first of a string of humanitarian initiatives for Rotary District 9141 for the 2026/2027 Rotary year

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Rotary International District 9141 has commissioned a mother and child health intervention across four primary healthcare centres in Rivers State, donating medical equipment to improve maternal and neonatal care in underserved communities.

The project, launched on July 1 to mark the start of the 2026/2027 Rotary year, covered Elelenwo, Rumueme, Mbundukwu and Churchill Primary Health Centres across two local government areas.

Rotary targets over 10,000 direct beneficiaries with Rivers maternal health project. Photo: Rotary

Source: Facebook

Good news for residents of Rivers community

The commissioning was led by the District Governor of Rotary International District 9141, Anthony Chibueze Olikagu, on his first day in office. He was accompanied by Rotary Foundation Trustee Ijeoma Pearl Okoro, District Membership Chair Nkiru Enyia, Rotary club presidents, project partners, healthcare stakeholders and media representatives.

The intervention included the donation of delivery beds, hospital beds and mattresses, baby cots, phototherapy units, suction machines, ambu bags, fetal Doppler units, angle poise lamps, mosquito nets, and other maternal healthcare equipment.

According to Rotary, the project followed weeks of needs assessments that identified deteriorating delivery beds, damaged hospital beds, inadequate neonatal emergency equipment and poor maternal care conditions across the beneficiary facilities.

At Elelenwo Primary Health Centre, healthcare workers recounted an incident in which a pregnant woman reportedly fell from a deteriorated locally fabricated delivery bed during labour after it failed to support her weight, highlighting the need for improved healthcare infrastructure.

The organisation said the intervention is expected to directly benefit about 10,356 people, including mothers, newborns, fathers, caregivers, family planning clients and emergency maternal healthcare patients, while an estimated 160,000 residents in surrounding communities are expected to benefit indirectly through improved healthcare services.

Rotary added that volunteers, healthcare workers, donors and partners contributed a combined 39,571 service hours towards planning, fundraising, procurement, logistics and implementation of the project.

"The realities we encountered during our assessments reinforced the urgent need for practical interventions that improve maternal and child healthcare," Olikagu said during the commissioning.

"This project reflects our commitment to translating Rotary's ideals into meaningful community impact, particularly in areas affecting maternal and child survival."

He commended partnering Rotary clubs, volunteers, donors, healthcare personnel and other stakeholders for their support.

He said:

"The sacrifice, unity and commitment demonstrated by everyone involved made this intervention possible, and together we are helping to strengthen healthcare delivery for vulnerable communities."

Four hospitals in Rivers State receive essential maternal and neonatal equipment Photo: Tempura

Source: Facebook

Rotary said the commissioning also coincided with the first day in office of Rotary International President Yinka Babalola, who is from District 9141, describing the timing as a milestone that reinforces the district's commitment to delivering measurable humanitarian projects from the start of the new Rotary year.

The organisation said the initiative aligns with Rotary International's focus on maternal and child health and pledged to continue implementing community-based humanitarian interventions throughout the 2026/2027 Rotary year.

Medical doctor lists 5 dangerous health signs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that A Nigerian medical practitioner used a social media platform to warn members of the public about physical symptoms that required urgent medical attention rather than home treatment.

The warning came after he recalled a recent case in which an individual ignored warning signs and later died, a situation he attributed to delayed care and unmanaged diabetes.

According to him, timely hospital evaluation could make a difference when serious illness was involved.

Source: Legit.ng