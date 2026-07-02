Baba Ijesha has revealed details of a special royal honour he recently received from the Ooni of Ife

The Nollywood actor shared photos and a heartfelt message that quickly got many people talking online

The unexpected recognition has sparked widespread reactions, with fans eager to know what happened

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has stirred conversations after receiving a royal honour from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The monarch bestowed on him the chieftaincy title Baba Awada Konge Oduwa, alongside luxurious gifts, including a brand-new car.

Ooni of Ife's grand honour for Baba Ijesha sparks widespread reactions. Credit: @ooniife, @officialbabaijesha

Source: Instagram

Baba Ijesha shared his excitement on Facebook, posting a photo with his wife, Afolashade Omiyinka, and the Ooni.

Expressing his gratitude, he wrote:

“My deepest gratitude to His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife. Baba, thank you for the royal welcome, fatherly love, and the confidence you gave to my wife, Afolashade Omiyinka, and me. For the luxurious gifts you blessed us with and the brand-new car — I am truly humbled.

"As a son of the soil, I’m also honoured by the chieftaincy title Baba Awada Konge Oduwa. Ile Ife, Ile Oodua! ATI IJOYE PELU GBOGBO OMO ILE IFE. THANK YOU, SIR/MA.”

The honour has sparked reactions across social media, with many praising the Ooni’s gesture and others debating the choice of recipient.

See his post that captured the below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Baba Ijesha shared a heartfelt moment with his wife, fashion entrepreneur CEO Luminee.

The Yoruba actor, who recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife, was seen in a video expressing gratitude for his new life and family.

The clip circulating online showed Baba Ijesha driving with his wife as he revealed that it was the very first time he had travelled with his own family since birth.

The comic actor spoke openly about appreciating his second chance at life after his release from prison months ago, following a conviction on a minor sexual-related offence.

Baba Ijesha went on to gush over his wife, calling himself Daddy Korede and referring to her as Mama Kagar. He prayed that nothing would come between them and that they would live long together.

“This is the first time I will travel with my family since I was born. You can see my wife, my beautiful queen. I thank God for my life. I thank God for giving me the privilege to see today. This is my wife, this is our time, and we will use it well. The devil will not separate us. We shall live long to enjoy the fruits of our labour. We shall not die young.”

His wife, CEO Luminee, responded warmly, addressing him as Daddy Kagar and saying “Amen” to his prayers.

Netizens react to Baba Ijesha and Ooni of Ife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Akeem Babatunde Daramola said:

"People really show Baba ijesha pure love no be small, before APO EWA send am to kirimanje sef he didn't get all these recognition.... maybe he is not guilty true true because you can't be doing evil and still dey receive blessings.. since this man came out from the other side god just dey bless him left, right and centre."

Irabor Lucky said:

"Please, you people should check on one Aunty for me, this one na hot water for their body. Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Omiyinka More wins."

Odou Olayemi Roland said:

"He who laughs last laughs long. Congratulations to you. Iyabo Ojo will cry ocean this time around."

Sowdick Adesigbin said:

"This is just a beginning baba ijesha, I believe they are reading comments under your post, headache lo ma pa won."

Ooni of Ife's chieftaincy title for Baba Ijesha sparks curiosity online. Photo: babaijesha_official

Source: Instagram

Baba Ijesha's Aso Ebi prices spark debate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Baba Ijesha and CEO Luminee sparked an online debate after revealing expensive Aso Ebi prices for their newborn son's naming ceremony.

The couple shared a flyer announcing that the male package costs 250,000 naira while the female fabric goes for 350,000 naira ahead of the August 27 event.

Many internet users argued that the prices are too high for an optional celebrity gathering, while others defended the couple's choices.

Source: Legit.ng