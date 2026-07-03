A Canada-based Nigerian lady showed how she went fishing and how she found out about the beach

She showed how she and her friends went to the beach and displayed the amount of fish they got for free

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts and observations about the lady’s adventure

A Nigerian lady in Canada, Ngozi Nwogbo, shared how she found out she could get fish for free.

She mentioned that her colleague called her that they should go to the beach to catch fish.

A Nigerian lady in Canada shows fish she caught after fishing and shares location. Photo: @ngozinwogbo8

Source: TikTok

Canada-based lady goes fishing, shares outcome

Identified as @ngozinwogbo8 on TikTok, the lady said she stayed in Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada

According to her, the location for the fishing was at Middle Cove Beach, out of St. John.

She showed how they went to buy a fishing net but could not get.

As they got to the beach, she said:

“This was us trying to get fish to see if we could pick up anything because we didn’t even come with a proper net.

"We came with one basket and it was this little girl that gave us her net.”

In the video, she showed how she and her friends got plenty of fish after using the net they were given.

The lady also shared that fish at the beach was seasonal and she would have packed more if she had a deep freezer.

She said:

"I no get deep freezer, I for pack more."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as lady goes fishing in Canada

candyclothing.ng said:

"so you are my neighbour...hubby was here to pack fish too last week."

Whi_zdom001 said:

"Me eating jellof fish for no reason. After jellof I eat pepper soup fish."

ClothesVendor in Abuja andKano said:

"Why am I feeling you didn’t pack enough. Oh the Nigerian in me will pack more even without freezer."

Debby Thelma said:

"If nah Nigeria now boys go don full there Dey collect gate fee."

HALIMATOFSHADIAH said:

"Omo wow if an Nigeria Eehn agbero go first full entrance then you will pay outrageous price for entrance fee."

Lifewithmakky said:

"Chaii if na Nigeria naww dem go Dey sell am or build a barcode around it so people won’t come in 😭 … we are finished in this country."

Adenike❤️❤️💕💕🖤🖤 said:

"Na to just get house close to that sea when I get to Canada oo abeg make I call my agent change location."

chomestic ventures said:

"Thank you for sharing please where are you which province am a PR holder coming in by September."

A Nigerian lady in Canada showed the plenty fish she got for free after going fishing. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng