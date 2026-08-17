Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde publicly welcomed her daughter Meraiah's fiancé, Manny, in a gushing Instagram post

The veteran actress listed specific qualities she admires in her future son-in-law, expressing full approval of the relationship

The hashtag #MxM26 on Omotola's post hinted at when fans can expect the couple to walk down the aisle

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has made her feelings about her future son-in-law very clear, and she has absolutely no complaints.

The veteran Nollywood actress took to Instagram on Sunday, August 16, to formally welcome Manny, the fiancé of her daughter Meraiah Ekeinde, into the family, following their engagement announcement.

Omotola Jalade praises daughter Meraiah’s fiancé Manny as the family prepares for their expected wedding. Photo: realomosexy

Source: Instagram

The mother of four posted photographs of Meraiah, also known as Mimi, and Manny posing together in matching white outfits, and took the opportunity to tell the world exactly why she already adores her future son-in-law.

"Dammn ! Show me a More good looking couple Right Now 😂 Dear Manny, you are God fearing , Kind and intentional . What's not to absolutely Love about you! What a Man ! You both are so fit for each other . Kind hearted , Soft and Bougie 😅 we Love you . ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations! 🎉🍾🎈🎊 We can't wait for #MxM26 ! 🔥🔥🔥," she wrote.

The post marked Omotola's first detailed public statement about the man set to marry her daughter, leaving little doubt about where she stands on the union.

Omotola Jalade celebrates daughter Meraiah's engagement

Earlier on the same day, the actress had shared a separate video of the couple alongside a more spontaneous reaction to the news.

"Stop press ! Have you Heard ? My Twinnie is Engaged ! I Guess we have a Wedding to plan ! Congratulations to the Love Birds," she wrote in that earlier post, referring to Meraiah by the affectionate nickname that signals just how close the two are.

Meraiah had announced the engagement herself two days prior with a simple but telling caption:

"New chapter."

The 26-year-old apparel product developer is the second daughter of Omotola and her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde.

While the couple has not publicly announced a wedding date or venue, the hashtag #MxM26 on Omotola's post appears to combine the couple's initials with the year 2026, giving followers a strong hint about the timeline.

Omotola and Captain Ekeinde, a pilot, tied the knot in 1996 and marked their 30th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Together, they have four children: Princess, Meraiah, Matthew and Michael. Their son Matthew is widely known by fans as MJ or Captain E.

Check out Omotola Jalade's post about her daughter's wedding below:

Colleagues and fans pour in congratulations

The engagement announcement drew a wave of warm reactions from Omotola Jalade's colleagues and followers.

@folukedaramolasalako commented:

"Congratulations. They look so good together ❤️❤️"

@ucheogbodo wrote:

"So beautiful ❤️"

@yomicasual said:

"Congratulations 🍾"

@realwarripikin reacted:

"Awwww congratulations 🎊💃"

@bimpeonakoya gushed:

"Congratulations to this beautiful couple!!!! Woooooowwwww!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @miiimiii_e 🥰🙏🏿"

@officiallrosie wrote:

"Congratulations 😍😍😍"

@ishojusther added:

"You are such an inspiration, Mrs Ekeinde. Atleast we can look up to you as a good example.. you raised godly reasonable thinking babies. God bless you.."

Omotola Jalade shares her support for daughter Meraiah Ekeinde and her fiancé, Manny, after their engagement. Photo: realomosexy

Source: Instagram

Omotola and husband go on romantic date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omotola Jalade Ekeinde shared lovely pictures she took with her husband.

The lovebirds went on a date, and she asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married. She displayed the yummy delicacies they were having and invited her fans to join her in enjoying the meal.

Her followers took to the comment section to wish them well and to pray for their kind of marriage. Some commented on how the two love each other so well.

Source: Legit.ng