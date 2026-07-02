Olakunle Churchill has questioned the lack of support from Nigerian men towards him on social media

The businessman also applauded women as he shared what he found out about the interaction on his Instagram page

He also made a promise to women in a post that has sparked reactions from his fans and followers

Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill has queried Nigerian men for not supporting him online as he posted details of his Instagram dashboard audience.

In a post shared on Thursday, July 2, 2026, Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband revealed what he found out after looking through his Instagram page insights. According to the businessman, he discovered that over 93% of people engaging with his content were women.

Olakunle Churchill calls out Nigerian men over lack of support for him on social media. Credit: olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Olakunle questioned what he had done to Nigerian men, as he vowed to continually support women through his foundation.

“This is proof that behind every growing brand, there are WOMEN supporting… Naija men, wetin I do una?! I randomly decided to look through my post insights and discovered that over 93% of the people engaging with my content are women. Ladies, the support doesn’t go unnoticed. Thank you for all the love. From now on, na women my foundation go dey support; they’ve earned it”.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a day after the Father’s Day celebration, Churchill shared a cryptic post about an unnamed individual. He stated that he knew who was fake, but he rather enjoyed watching their performance.

His post came days after the mothers of his children, Rosy Meurer and Tonto Dikeh, shunned him on Father’s Day.

Olakunle Churchill questions Nigerian men following new discovery on Instagram. Credit: olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

On Mother’s Day, Churchill had shunned Tonto Dikeh and his estranged wife, Rosy Meurer, to celebrate only his mother.

Olakunle Churchill's post showing his Instagram page insight is below:

Reactions to Churchill's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, as many revealed they were interacting with Churchill's post because of his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh. Read the comments below:

sharon__pedro said:

"Na our Tonto Dey carry us come."

serwahbraketu commented:

"On behave of King Tonto Ghana Branch 🇬🇭 we are very happy for this recognition."

ada_romanus wrote:

"Na evangelist to go carry us come here. We are solidly behind you and we are rooting for you As far as tonto is fine we are fine."

itmwigs commented:

"Buy still on still na the love wey I get for Women of God Evangelist Tonto I get for you too Epa."

blissful_events_official commented:

"You don hear am from all the horses mouth na... it's Evang. Tonto, my NSPPD Sister that brought us here."

mariatukoroma669 said:

"We are here because of tonto and we online in laws want you guys to come back together."

Influencer warns Olakunle Churchill

Legit.ng also reported that Àgbà John Doe, a popular influencer on X (formerly Twitter), reacted to the viral rumour about the marriage of businessman Olakunle Churchill and actress Rosy Meurer.

In a post reacting to a viral report claiming Rosy had filed for divorce from Churchill, John Doe said the split was their private decision.

He warned the businessman against going back to his ex-wife, actress and evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, whom he referred to as his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng