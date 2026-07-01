A throwback video of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo surprising his stepmother with a brand-new car has resurfaced

The emotional moment captured heartfelt reactions from his family, leaving many social media users touched

The resurfaced clip also hints at a childhood promise Alexx fulfilled, adding a deeper layer to the viral moment

A throwback video showing the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo surprising his stepmother, Mrs Jane Ekubo, with a brand‑new car has resurfaced online, sparking emotional reactions across social media.

In the trending clip, Alexx is seen leading his stepmother and adopted sister, Amarachi, to where the car was parked.

Old clip of Alexx Ekubo surprising his stepmom with a car goes viral again. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The moment quickly turned emotional as Mrs Ekubo hugged him tightly and offered a heartfelt prayer, saying:

“My son will live forever… The car is so beautiful.”

Amarachi, visibly excited, jumped around in joy and tried to get a hug from the actor as well.

The video further shows Alexx and his stepmother inspecting the car’s interior, their excitement filling the air.

The resurfaced post also revealed the touching backstory behind the gesture. According to the caption, Alexx had made a promise to his stepmother when he was just seven years old:

“Throwback to when Alexx bought a car for his Mum. He said he promised to buy her a car when he was 7yrs and he fulfilled the promise.”

The clip has since stirred conversations online, with fans reflecting on the actor’s love for his family.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that A 2017 throwback post by the late Nollywood actor celebrating his “mother,” Mrs Jane Ekubo-Okwaraeke, resurfaced online, sparking fresh speculation amid recent claims that she may not have been his biological mother.

The post, which Alexx shared on Instagram at the time, praised Mrs Jane Ekubo-Okwaraeke for her sacrifices and unwavering support.

Alexx Ekubo’s throwback post reignites family rumours online. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

“Dear Mum, how do I begin? Do you even realise how amazing you are to me? You've been my Rock, my Shield, my prayer warrior, my Voltron, keeper of all my secrets, the one who constantly pushes me to be a better person, my number one ‘Otimkpu’ (Town Crier),” Alexx wrote.

He went on to recall moments when she stood by him during his university days and while caring for his father.

“Oh, Mummy, I remember during my University days, I had invested my all in organising a student shos it started raining heavily, & no one was in attendance. Who did I call to cry to? My mum, who was thousands of miles away, & you cried with me suddenly the rain stopped, & students were able to move freely to attend,” he recounted.

Alexx also promised to fulfil his childhood vow of buying her a car and house, describing her as his “Angel.”

“Baybee’m, don’t worry, I’ll still buy you that Car & House & all the nice things in Life I promised you when I was 7 years old, because promise is a Debt,” he added.

The resurfaced post comes amid allegations by a relative that Mrs Jane Ekubo is not Alexx’s biological mother, and that the two younger siblings often seen with him on social media were adopted children of Mrs Jane.

Netizens react to Alexx Ekubo's car gift to mum

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Celina Onah said:

:It will not be well with anyone speaking against this woman.. Wether you like it or not Alex is her son. She groom him to the handsome good man we all know him to be.. her enemies took Alex away from her and are trying to turn it against her."

Amina Ahamed said:

"She said ''my son will live forever...May God comfort them all."

Faith Onyinye said:

"God abeg make another woman no love my pikin pass me while I'm still alive o, Anything that would make me leave him in the hands of another while alive ,let the other woman preach forgiveness and reconciliation to him constantly, even though nothing fit make me leave him."

Christabel Udochukwu Nnadi said:

"Some Koromoto family will think it is AI... Love of Mother and Son..."

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister speaks up

Legit.ng earlier reported that late actor Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister Chioma broke her silence days after her brother’s burial.

A throwback video showed the siblings dancing together at a family function as the woman poured her heart.

This was after a relative of the late Alexx alleged troubling details surrounding his death.

Source: Legit.ng