A woman seer has sent a message and warning to Anita Joseph and her husband, Mc Fish, about their calling

The seer, who also saw Jnr Pope's death was heard in a video saying that the couple cannot run away from their calling

She noted that the actress is a mummy GO like wise her husband, she also acknowledged that it's not an easy journey

Popular woman seer, Bright Ndibunwa better known as Bright the seer, has sent a message to Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph and her husband, about the call of God on their lives.

In a viral video, the woman, who saw Jnr Pope's death, said the couple are going to work for God.

According to her, they can't run away from the call of God on their lives.

Woman seer sends message to Anita Joseph and husband. Photo credit @realaniatjoseph/@brightheseer

Source: Instagram

See shares challenges before Anita and husband

In the recording, the clergy woman noted that the journey might not be easy for the couple, who marked their third wedding anniversary last year.

They might have to do white fasting so that they can be able to fulfil the mandate of God on their lives.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled some comments about the viral video. Here are some below:

@ijayy_x:

"Anita normally get call."

@izuchukwu_okagbue:

"Wetin go come do Yul and Judy steeze nawa o."

@joyce_uc22:

"But she has started ministering n."

@yummytotem:

"Mother Hen is already doing the Lords work."

@feng_dung:

"Na only Nollywood people, this woman dey always prophesy about."

@iamzinnymichael:

"Dj still de scratch for club ooo “who be that mama wey de order Azulu, she say one for the Dj , one for the boys."

@officialchukwufrankly:

"But she has been trying to answer the call nah.. she's doing her best lately."

@igho_nancy3:

"Nothing we nor go see for Instagram."

@joyc.fredrick:

"Anita shalom is doing the call already @realanitajoseph . No need of the prophecy."

@queen_victoria125:

"@realanitajoseph u don hear na wetin I been dey tell u for one if your trade fare post be this o shallom."

Anita Joseph and husband replies critics

Ace Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish took to social media during their fun time together to address their marriage critics.

The duo flaunted their summer bodies in a lovely video as they reply people who feel they might not be enjoying their marriage.

Anita told such people that they haven't seen anything, and her man joined in the talk.

Source: Legit.ng