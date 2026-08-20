Ibukunoluwa and her sister both earned First Class Honours degrees at the Lagos State University, graduating in different education programmes

Ibukunoluwa studied Business Education while her sister completed English Education, with both achieving the highest academic distinction

Ibukunoluwa shared the news on X, describing the double achievement as more than she could have prayed for

Ibukunoluwa, a Lagos State University graduate, has set social media buzzing after revealing that she and her sister both crossed the graduation stage with First Class Honours, each excelling in a different educational discipline.

Taking to X on 19 August 2026, Ibukunoluwa (@Ayaoba_official) announced that she had earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Business Education with First Class Honours. The celebration did not stop there. She revealed that her sister graduated alongside her with the same distinction, having completed a degree in English Education.

LASU graduates and sisters bag the same first-class degree. Photo credit: @Ayaoba_official/X

Source: Twitter

LASU: Two sisters, one remarkable achievement

What makes the story particularly striking is that neither sister followed the same academic path. Ibukunoluwa pursued Business Education while her sister focused on English Education, yet both arrived at the same outstanding result.

To achieve First Class Honours individually would be noteworthy on its own; to do so simultaneously, as siblings studying different courses, is a feat that has captured the attention of thousands online.

In her post, Ibukunoluwa described the shared achievement as surpassing her own prayers.

Sharing her testimony on X with lovely photos with her sister, she said:

"FIRST CLASS HONOURS 🎓"

"B.Sc. (Ed.) Business Education"

"Becoming a First Class Graduate alongside my sister, who also graduated with First Class Honours in English Education, is more than I could have prayed for."

"Double First Class Honours!"

Reactions as two sisters bag first class together

The post quickly gathered momentum on the platform, drawing over 21,000 views, nearly 700 likes, and more than 50 retweets within a short period. Some of the comments are below:

See Ibukunoluwa's post that sparked the celebration:

LASU graduate emerges best graduating students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a LASU graduate emerged as the Best Graduating Student in LASU's Chemical Engineering Department with a 4.84 CGPA despite initially studying Physics Education.

The LASU graduate revealed that he was denied admission to UNILAG three times before securing a transfer to Chemical Engineering.

Source: Legit.ng