Australian actress and OnlyFans model Scarlet Vas revealed she is expecting a second child with her husband and step-brother Tayo Ricci

The couple, who wed in Greece in 2023, shared they had kept the pregnancy under wraps for some time before going public

Vas and Ricci already share a 19-month-old daughter named Silva together

Australian actress and OnlyFans model Scarlet Vas has revealed she is pregnant with her second child, with the baby's father being her husband and step-brother, Tayo Ricci.

The couple broke the news on their joint Instagram page, admitting they had held off on making any announcement for a considerable period before finally deciding the time was right to share the news publicly, reports TMZ.

Alongside a series of photos from a pregnancy shoot, they wrote:

"We couldn't keep this a secret any longer. The doctor called. Apparently we're having another baby."

Scarlet Vas announces she is expecting a second child with her husband and step-brother Tayo Ricci. Photos: Scarlet Vas.

Source: Instagram

Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci's Unconventional Love Story

Vas and Ricci's relationship has long drawn public curiosity.

The pair became stepsiblings after their respective parents began a romantic relationship and eventually married, making their own romantic involvement a subject of widespread conversation online and in the media.

Despite the attention, the couple pressed ahead, tying the knot in 2023 during a ceremony held in Greece.

They are already parents to a 19-month-old daughter named Silva, and are now preparing to welcome a second child into their family.

The pregnancy announcement reignited interest in the couple's story, with many social media users weighing in on the news following the post going live.

Reactions trail Scarlet Vas' announcement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@chym.dinma stated:

"Lol some Nigerians don’t know the difference between step and half siblings,step brother/sister means they are not blood related,they don’t share any parent,their both parent had them prior to meeting and marrying each other and half sister/brother is blood related to ie,someone you share a parent with."

@14beautys.ng noted:

"The people defending this dirt , are obviously sleeping with their cousins,step fathers,step moms,step siblings , all in the name of, we are related by blood… animals are better than some people sha"

Adult movie actress Jazmine Cashmere turns pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that years after leaving the adult entertainment industry behind, former adult film star Jazmine Cashmere resurfaced online.

The former actress, who once appeared in more than 100 adult films, has reportedly dedicated her life to Christianity and is now serving as a pastor in Chicago.

Her remarkable transformation has become a major talking point online after a video comparing her past and present life began circulating across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng