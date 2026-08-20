The Netherlands has outlined specific conditions that must be met before a child under 16 can be included in a parent's Dutch naturalisation application

Children aged 12 and above face an additional step that requires their physical presence at the municipality when the application is submitted

The residence permit a child holds must remain valid through a specific key date in the naturalisation process

The Netherlands has published the requirements parents must meet to include their children under the age of 16 in an application for Dutch citizenship through naturalisation.

According to the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND), children below the age of 18 are not permitted to apply for naturalisation independently.

Netherlands lists 3 conditions for foreign children under 16 to get citizenship. Photo: picture alliance

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Instead, a parent or guardian must incorporate the child into their own application, a process formally referred to in Dutch as *mee-naturalisatie*.

Dutch citizenship: Requirements for children under 16

For a child under 16 to be included, three core conditions must be satisfied.

1. First, the child must be residing in the Netherlands at the time of the application.

2. Second, the child must hold either a valid permanent residence permit or a temporary residence permit issued for a non-temporary purpose of stay. Crucially, whichever permit the child holds must remain valid right up to and including the day of the naturalisation ceremony itself.

3. The third requirement introduces an age-specific element. Children who are 12 years old or older must physically attend the submission of the application at the municipality. During that visit, the child is expected to inform the official directly of their own thoughts and feelings about being included in the naturalisation process.

Dutch citizenship: What parents should know

The requirement for older children to be present and to voice their opinion reflects a broader principle in Dutch law that recognises a child's growing capacity to participate in decisions that affect them.

Parents planning to apply should ensure all documentation relating to their child's residency status is current and will not expire before the naturalisation ceremony date is confirmed.

Any lapse in the permit's validity during that window could affect the child's eligibility to be included.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng