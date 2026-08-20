Two anti-corruption agencies are reportedly investigating the Nigeria Football Federation over a ₦12 billion intervention fund

The fund was released by the government in January 2024 to clear unpaid bonuses owed to players for over 15 months

NFF officials have reportedly been summoned to the presidential villa as pressure mounts on the Gusau-led board to resign

Nigeria's anti-graft agencies have reportedly opened investigations into the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the handling of a ₦12 billion intervention fund that the federal government released to settle long-overdue player bonuses.

The funds were disbursed in January 2024 specifically to clear outstanding bonuses owed to players across various national teams, payments that had been withheld for more than 15 months.

NFF under investigation after Super Falcons' failure. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, two anti-corruption agencies are looking into how the money was managed after the failure of the nation teams.

The investigation adds to a difficult period for the NFF board, led by president Ibrahim Gusau. Nigerian football fans have grown increasingly vocal in calling for the board to step down following a string of poor performances by the national teams.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the last two consecutive FIFA World Cups, while the Super Falcons suffered a disappointing run at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations and subsequently missed out on a place at the Women's World Cup.

NFF officials summoned to Aso Villa

A separate report by OwnGoal Nigeria claimed that NFF officials were summoned to the presidential villa in Abuja, where calls for their voluntary resignation were raised.

Adding further uncertainty to the federation's future, the National Sports Commission has reportedly put on hold a planned NFF election that was scheduled for September.

The decision to suspend the electoral process comes at a time when stakeholders are questioning the direction of Nigerian football administration at all levels.

The NFF has not publicly addressed the reported investigations or the summons to the presidential villa.

NFF set up fact-finding committee

Legit.ng previously reported that NFF set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the failure of Nigerian national teams at major competitions.

The six-member committee was set up after the Super Falcons of Nigeria failed to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil.

Source: Legit.ng