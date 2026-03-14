Toyin Abraham trended online as she opened up about her public support for President Tinubu

In a recent video, the mother of two warned actor Timini Egbuson to stay neutral in politics for professional success

The Nollywood star further reflected on the backlash she faced after openly backing Tinubu, igniting reactions

Famous Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has opened up about the personal and professional impact of her public support for President Bola Tinubu during the last election.

The revelation came as she offered advice to actor Timini Egbuson on how to ensure his movie performs well at the box office.

Toyin Abraham shares what happened after casting her vote for Tinubu. Credit: @toyinabraham, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

“The first advice I will give you in my entire life is don’t put your mouth in politics. Don’t tell them you’re supporting anybody. Don’t support anybody, just be on your own. Be neutral,” she told Timini.

When reminded of her own open support for Tinubu, Toyin responded, “That was then.” She also admitted the political stance affected her work, shouting, “Haaaaaaa, it affected me oooo.”

Reports indicate that Toyin had earlier cried out in early 2024 after her movie Ijakumo (Born-Again Strippeer) was allegedly being widely shared on WhatsApp, leading to poor box office results.

Speaking on the backlash, she lamented, “You all will tell the world why choosing my own candidate is a crime, and yours is not,” highlighting the challenges she faced from netizens who vowed not to watch her movie because of her political stance.

Sharing the video online, Timini wrote:

"Me and my partner came to collect orientation from @toyin_abraham World best. This advice shock us o 😂😂😂😂."

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham shared a post on her Insta story that made many of her fans react angrily.

The die hard fan of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had cried out to God for help on Instagram. In the post, she said that God should come through for her because she needed him more in her present situation.

Toyin Abraham ended her post with a prayer emoji, but she didn't explain what had happened to her.

Many followers taunted the actress, who lost a pregnancy because of her support for the All Progressive Congress-led administration.

Toyin Abraham discusses the personal impact of supporting Tinubu. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham's advice on politics trend

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

__timbim said:

"Love and New Notes is the password this weekend o🔥🔥🔥."

mo_preciousofficial

"You have to love this woman😂😂😂😂😂."

motuntiriayooluwa_aj

"Chaiiiii😂😂 the struggle is real 🤣🤣🤣 make una carry una mom go cinema to watch Love&newnote 🔥🔥."

adabelcay said:

“Once bitten, twice shy”

glowbymo_luxuryskincarepalace said:

"Spread the word of No politics mummy ire 😂😂😂😂."

eeliizobeth7703 said:

"Lolzz ...worldbest gave the best idea😂 I too love you bestie jesu ❤️🙌🔥LOVE AND NEW NOTE IS STILL SHOWING IN ALL CINEMA❤️."

success83899 said:

"Take the advice very serious ooo she is talking from experience 😂😂😂😂."

yetik_mall said:

"They cancelled her na God help her ooo."

sleekberryy said:

"Ashiwaju baby❌ Bestie JESU ✅😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️."

shaynacares said:

"They drag Mummy Ire so tey she don turn evangelist😂."

ros_shi_dat said:

"If e reach your turn support politicians oo 😂😂😂😂."

hairbyonyinye said:

"Them no Dey tell person 😂😂😂."

Toyin Abraham reiterates support for Tinubu

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had continued to drum support for Bola Tinubu as she shared an old picture of her meeting the president.

She was also caught in a heated exchange with some netizens criticising her for supporting Tinubu.

In one of the exchanges, the mother of one disclosed she met with three presidential candidates and didn't collect a dime from any of them.

Source: Legit.ng