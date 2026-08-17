BBNaija Season 7 winner Phyna sparked controversy after recounting her childhood experience on The Nancy Isime Show in August 2026

Phyna claimed she was sent to live with her aunt in Auchi at age 3 and was already working in a restaurant that served mostly men

Nigerians on X flooded the comments with scepticism, questioning whether a toddler could realistically carry out restaurant duties

BBNaija Season 7 winner Phyna has found herself at the centre of online controversy following remarks she made about her early childhood on The Nancy Isime Show.

A clip from the interview, which was shared on Instagram on August 15, 2026, showed Phyna, whose full name is Josephine Otabor, describing being handed over to her father's elder sister at the age of three.

BBNaija’s Phyna faces criticism after sharing details of her childhood and claiming she worked in a restaurant at age 3. Photo: unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star said her aunt ran a restaurant in Auchi and that she was already involved in serving customers at that tender age, describing the clientele as "more of men."

Beyond that, Phyna recalled how her education was disrupted after her father was involved in an accident.

She said she had to accompany him from hospital to hospital just after completing her JSS3, causing her to miss SS1 and SS2 entirely.

In her own words during the interview, Phyna said:

"Growing up, for me, it wasn't really easy, so let me start from scratch. So the thing is, I actually grew up with my aunts, my dad's elder sister in Auchi, and my aunt sells food. It's a restaurant. Now imagine a young girl in a restaurant at a very tender age. I was given to my aunty at 3, and I was 3, so at 3 I was already in a restaurant, serving more of men. And there was a point my dad had an accident, and they needed somebody to be with him at the hospital. I think I was in— I just finished my JSS3 then, and I had to go with my dad from one hospital to another, and that cost me SS1 and 2. I never attended SS1 and 2."

Watch Phyna's interview video below:

Nigerians question Phyna's revelation

The portion of her story involving age three drew the heaviest criticism, with many users on X arguing that the claim defied basic logic.

Commenters pointed to the physical and developmental limitations of a toddler as the core of their scepticism.

@DeNiike_ wrote:

"My niece is 3 years old. She's literally a baby. Girl GTFOH with your lies."

@tobssunny added:

"A bloody liar... I was 3 2001 when that bomb blast at Lagos happened. Lol I was being carried about. But that's all I can point to, how useful would a 3 year old be in a restaurant 😂😂😂 oniro ofo"

@UmekweDaniel commented:

"Nothing wey I no go see for this Obasanjo Internet like 3 years old. It's very hard to believe. Some 3 yr old can't speak properly. You were serving men! Lienus"

@Mr_Daviez said:

"A 3yo can't even get hold of dishes how much more of a tray of a meal abi na pure water she dey serve them. Microphone and camera go dun Taya for these folks"

@2WayV_ wrote:

"Lmaoooo 3 year old wey never start school. Her aunty try sha. Till now she never get sense"

@Onuh_0007 noted:

"Only people that doesn't have or never had a 3 year old child will agree with her. Note how she stylishly said 'serving men' you will understand the propaganda she is trying to push."

Phyna faces backlash as social media users question her claim of working as a waitress in a restaurant at age 3. Photo: unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna opens up on readiness to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna opened up that she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng