MTN Nigeria relaunched its Lucky Jackpot campaign in partnership with Yellow Dots Africa, running for nine months

The revamped campaign recorded over 1.4 million participants after MTN rewarded 10 subscribers

MTN subscribers can enter the draw by sending 'WIN' to 4445, with winning numbers selected through an automated process

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MTN Nigeria has brought back its Lucky Jackpot campaign, offering subscribers the chance to win cash prizes through an automated draw system linked to their mobile numbers.

The relaunch is a revival of MTN's Lucky Number service, which was first introduced over a decade ago.

MTN has brought back its Lucky Jackpot, giving subscribers a chance to win cash rewards Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The company is running the revived campaign in collaboration with Yellow Dots Africa over nine months, split into three seasons of three months each, Vanguard reports.

How to Enter the MTN Lucky Jackpot

Participation requires no complicated steps.

MTN said:

"Subscribers simply need to send the word "WIN" to the shortcode 4445. Once that message is sent, the subscriber's number is automatically entered into the draw."

The company said the selection process involves no human intervention, as winning numbers are generated entirely by an automated system.

MTN's Chief Digital Officer, Aisha Mumuni, described the experience as straightforward for customers. "It's literally lucky," she said.

N100 Million Shared Among 10 Winners

The relaunch follows the conclusion of the first season, during which MTN distributed N100 million among 10 subscribers. The winners received their cheques at a ceremony held at MTN Nigeria's headquarters in Lagos, Punch reports.

Participation grew sharply over the course of the first season, rising from roughly 240,000 subscribers at the start to more than 1.4 million by the time the season closed.

MTN also noted that the campaign helped bring some inactive SIM cards back into use, with subscribers returning to the network specifically to take part in the draws.

One Lagos-based winner, make-up artist and fashion stylist Enweazu Blessing, said she took home N10 million after participating for just over two months.

She said she first heard about the campaign through a testimonial on Instagram and plans to put part of her winnings towards growing her business.

More than 1.4 million subscribers have participated in MTN’s Lucky Jackpot Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Despite the strong numbers, MTN's Senior Manager for Digital Services Partner Management, Eyitayo Amushan, said the campaign has significant room to grow.

He said:

"With over 40 million active data subscribers and over 90 million subscribers on the network, 1.4 million playing today is just like we are scratching the surface."

Amushan added that the decision to revive the service came after MTN reviewed its subscriber base and considered the current economic environment, with the Yellow Dots Africa partnership specifically designed to improve the value of rewards on offer.

MTN said it is weighing additional seasons of the Lucky Jackpot following the encouraging response to the first season.

MTN Tells Customers How to Claim Anniversary Data Giveaway

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria has alerted its customers to fake offers circulating online that falsely claim to give out free 25GB data as part of the company's 25th anniversary celebrations.

The warning came through MTN's official support, where the company urged subscribers to be cautious of fraudulent posts and links promoting the anniversary data bundle.

MTN clarified that eligible subscribers can redeem the 25GB data bundle by logging into the MyMTN App

Source: Legit.ng