A video from Olori Yetunde Oluwafunmilayo Tejuosho's 70th birthday celebration in Abeokuta has gone viral online

The 88-year-old monarch rejected a chair brought for his queen and gestured for her to sit on his lap during photographs

Fans flooded the comments with admiration for the royal couple's display of affection at the celebration

A heartwarming video from the 70th birthday celebration of Olori Yetunde Oluwafunmilayo Tejuosho has captured attention online, with many gushing over the tender moment shared between the queen and her royal husband.

The celebration took place on Friday, 13 August 2026, in Abeokuta, and footage from the event quickly spread across social media platforms.

Reactions trail moment 88-year-old monarch Tejuosho asked Olori Yetunde to sit on his lap at her 70th b’day. Photo credit@obatejosho

Source: Instagram

Monarch pulls queen onto his lap for photos

During the photo session at the party, the 88-year-old Oba made a gesture that stopped the room.

When an aide brought a chair for Olori Yetunde to sit on beside him, the monarch waved it aside and instead invited his queen to settle onto his lap for the pictures.

Olori Yetunde Tejusoho marks her 70th bruithday, video trends. Photo credit@obatejuosho

Source: Instagram

The rotund queen obliged, and the monarch beamed throughout, clearly delighted by the moment.

The celebrant was seen so happy after the show of love by her husband.

Here is the Instagram video of Oba Tejuosho and his wife's display of love at her birthday below:

Fans react to the royal couple's bond

The clip drew a flood of warm responses from viewers who were moved by the display of affection.

@momentwithprecious_ wrote:

"Na for old age we go know if you treat your spouse right"

@jumsy60 commented:

"How sweet.. so beautiful to watch"

@alhajabolaibunkunoluwa said:

"I love this happy birthday to you ma."

@scarce.angel reacted:

"You must know a man that's romantic and intentional. Llnp to both of you. Assistant birthday boy to sure!!!"

@sagrielleventsnig shared:

"She is truly his baby."

@omohi85 wrote:

"Even with 3 wives this royal Oba treated all with love and respect..no scandals nothing but unity and family love. Long life to the celebrated and to those who celebrated her"

@olabisi.fadairo commented:

"Congratulations Congratulations to you no your birthday wishes you long life in good health in Jesus might name enjoy your day and welcome to 70s"

Olu of Warri hosts BBNaija's Kellyrae

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Big Brother (BBNaija) reality stars Kellyrae and Kassia exuded royalty as they visited the Olu of Warri.

The couple rocked Itsekiri-themed outfits as they posed for pictures with the traditional ruler. Fans of the reality stars were excited about their visit and noted that Biggie had said kings and queens would honour them when they were on the show.

Source: Legit.ng