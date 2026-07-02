An industrial chemistry graduate of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has joined Dangote Refinery as an assistant quality assurance officer

FUOYE took to social media to celebrate the graduate, saying it is proof of his hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence

FUOYE also commended the graduate's project supervisor, pointing out that the young man's career feat at Dangote Refinery reflects the university's quality of teaching, research, and mentorship

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has hailed its industrial chemistry graduate, Balogun Faruq, who recently bagged the role of an assistant quality assurance officer at Dangote Refinery.

On July 1, a thrilled Faruq had shared on LinkedIn that he would be joining Dangote Refinery in the role, which he described as the beginning of a deliberate career in oil and gas quality systems.

FUOYE rejoices as its graduate gets a role at Dangote Refinery. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei, LinkedIn/Balogun Faruq

Source: UGC

The young man, in his LinkedIn post, had also expressed gratitude to his project supervisor, Dr Lekan Faboya and his alma mater for laying the solid foundation that made this possible.

FUOYE hails its industrial chemistry graduate

Reacting to Faruq's new role on LinkedIn, FUOYE celebrated him, stating that the feat is proof of his dedication, hard work and commitment to excellence.

FUOYE also praised the graduate's project supervisor for his mentorship and guidance, which contributed to his outstanding success.

The university wished him a successful and impactful career ahead. The university's LinkedIn reaction read:

"Congratulations Balogun Faruq on this remarkable achievement!

"FUOYE proudly celebrates your appointment as an Assistant Quality Assurance Officer at Dangote Refinery, the world's largest single-train refinery. This milestone is a testament to your hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence.

"We also commend your project supervisor, Dr. Lekan Faboya, whose mentorship and guidance contributed to this outstanding success. This achievement reflects the quality of teaching, research, and mentorship that FUOYE continues to provide.

"As you embark on this exciting journey in the oil and gas industry, we are confident that you will uphold the highest standards of professionalism and make meaningful contributions to the sector. Congratulations once again, and we wish you a successful and impactful career ahead. We celebrate you!"

FUOYE hails its graduate for his employment as an assistant quality assurance officer at Dangote Refinery. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Balogun Faruq

Source: UGC

FUOYE graduate's Dangote Refinery employment excites people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the FUOYE graduate's Dangote Refinery employment below:

Favour Ilesanmi said:

"Congratulations brother, this is great! Keep winning."

Abiodun Oyebisi said:

"Faruq! My guy, congratulations 🎉 From our days grinding through CHM courses at FUOYE to you now standing in Dangote's labs — see us o! Proud of you bro, this one is well deserved. The sky isn't even the limit for this set. More wins ahead 🚀."

Lekan Faboya said:

"Balogun Faruq, I'm proud of you! Keep your head high up! God be with you in your new role."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Refinery had refuted claims that it employed 11,000 workers from India.

Dangote Group to employ more staff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dangote Group was set to employ more staff after its refinery expansion.

Dangote disclosed this during his induction as an honorary fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering, describing the expansion as a key milestone in Nigeria’s industrial transformation.

The refinery, which currently has a capacity of 650,000 bpd, is expected to be scaled up to 1.4 million bpd over the next three years.

Source: Legit.ng