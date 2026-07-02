A young man has impressed many people on social media after showing the outcome of his drawing

In the viral video, he used keyboard characters to create a perfect portrait of popular singer Burna Boy

The outcome of his drawing drew the attention of many people, who took to the comments section to ask questions

A young Nigerian man has generated reactions online after he drew popular Nigerian singer Burna Boy using only keyboard characters.

The final touch of his drawing made several people ask him how he discovered his talent because of how perfect the illustration looked.

Nigerian man stuns many as he creates perfect portrait of Burna Boy with keyboard symbols. Photo Source: TikTok/holy_the_artist_backup, Instagram/Burnaboygram

Source: TikTok

Man draws Burna Boy with keyboard characters

At the beginning of the TikTok video, the face of the young man was shown, after which his keyboard was displayed as he began typing on his phone, and different symbols appeared on the screen.

It took him a while, and he eventually shared the final result of what he created using just keyboard characters.

Viral video shows Nigerian man creating impressive portrait of Burna Boy with phone keyboard. Photo Source: TikTok/holy_the_artist_backup

Source: TikTok

Before showing the final artwork, @holy_the_artist_backup used the keyboard to type the name of the popular singer at the bottom of the drawing using keyboard symbols.

@holy_the_artist_backup's video immediately went viral online as many people praised him.

Reactions as man draws Burna Boy

Phoenix wrote:

"Wetin be my own talent self 😂God I really need my talent now oo😂if to say I get oo."

Des Tinee 🫥 stressed:

"it seems like my talent is to watch others talents... like how do u think of this."

EBUBE noted:

"But wait oo, how una dey take discover this talents."

JUDE shared:

"Did you discover you can do this on a random day when there was no light and data and you got bored?"

Mrliberty wrote:

"Bro you are going through a lot for you to discover this kind talent."

shanice0622 noted:

"What sorcery is thisssss. Wwwooooooowwwww."

Uncle K added:

"How una take day discover say una sabi do these things."

botscave stressed:

"Na I understand how powerful 0 and 1 are to computer understanding human input. Big ups bro

DAWN."

ASCII ART Explained:

"Been coding this lately."

AkiDi™🫩 noted:

"We all voted football right."

🦇R E X 🥷🪖 wrote:

"It’s obvious my talent is to watch other people talent."

I’m Ade❤️ advised:

"Screenshot the Image. Put em for software. Increase the tone and bold em well. Print em out as picture and frame em. E go sharp 😹."

Phoenix said:

"Wetin be my own talent self 😂God I really need my talent now oo😂if to say I get oo."

Watch the video showing the drawing of Burna Boy with keyboard characters below.

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian artist went viral after sharing a pen portrait of Nigerian music star Davido.

The self-taught illustrator described the drawing as his first artwork of the year and urged social media users to help it reach the singer, with many praising the quality of the sketch.

Man showcases pencil art of Chris Brown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian artist went viral on social media after sharing his pencil drawings of American musicians Chris Brown and Drake.

His detailed artworks attracted thousands of reactions online, with many people praising his talent and asking about his charges and how long it took him to complete each piece.

Source: Legit.ng