Baba Ijesha was captured in a viral clip beaming with joy while his friends showered him with bundles of naira notes

The celebratory moment sparked mixed reactions on social media, as netizens shared different opinions about the video

The clip surfaced just a few days after the movie star and his fashion designer wife, CEO Luminee, welcomed a baby boy

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, widely known as Baba Ijesha, has surfaced in a video that is stirring conversations online.

The video came days after Baba Ijesha and his wife, Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo, popularly called CEO Luminee, announced the arrival of their baby boy, which has placed them back in the public eye.

Baba Ijesha trends online as friends shower him with bundles of cash. Photo: babaijesha_official/asakygrn

Source: Instagram

The clip shows the Yoruba comic actor seated with a broad smile as friends and well-wishers showered him with bundles of cash, creating a lively atmosphere that quickly drew attention on social media.

Reactions to the cash-spraying moment have been mixed. Some viewers see it as a personal triumph for the actor after enduring years of legal battles, while others have expressed different opinions about the timing and circumstances surrounding the celebration.

Baba Ijesha’s journey has been marked by controversy. He was convicted in 2022 for child sexual assault and sentenced to five years in prison. After serving his term, he was released in November 2025.

Watch the video below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky stirred controversy after defending celebrity designer CEO Luminee and Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha, and slamming Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith and actress Nkechi Blessing openly mocking the couple.

During an Instagram live session, Bobrisky dismissed their remarks, insisting that Baba Ijesha remains human despite his past.

Bobrisky accused critics of hypocrisy, pointing out that many people’s partners are involved in questionable activities.

The controversial personality particularly targeted Angel, ridiculing her short-lived marriage and accusing her of lacking character.

He also warned both Angel and Nkechi that he was ready to drag them publicly, questioning their audacity to mock Luminee and her husband.

Netizens share divided opinions as actor Baba Ijesha receives bundles of cash from friends in a trending online video. Photo: babaijesha_official

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Baba Ijesha's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users shared divided opinions on the celebratory video and the actor's timeline.

@Great8_Grace wrote:

“Public support like this is expected in close circles, but it doesn’t change how different people interpret the situation. Money in the air doesn’t erase the facts people are still debating. Celebration and accountability are two different things. Cash rain in celebration, but outside the party people still dey ask serious questions wey portable still dey ask. This is exactly how the system works, loyalty often speaks louder than truth in public spaces.”

@MAXdeg0 commented:

“Congrats on the baby… but let’s not forget the reason he was in prison just 7 months ago. Wild timeline.”

@faisolbenin reacted:

“Make we no encounter problems that will let us be in this condition🥲🙏”

@BoiRokzy said:

“This man matter still dey surprise me sha”

Daddy Freeze mocks Baba Ijesha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daddy Freeze sparked heated reactions after mocking Baba Ijesha over the birth of his newborn son.

The controversial media personality questioned the pregnancy timeline since the actor left prison just 7 months ago.

He joked that the pregnancy must have been transferred via Bluetooth since conjugal visits are illegal in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng