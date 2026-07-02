The family of late fashion designer Sadia Sanusi has released the schedule for her burial ceremony

The young designer passed away peacefully a week ago, throwing the fashion industry into mourning

Ghanaian fashion designer Sadia Sanusi is set to be laid to rest weeks after her painful passing

Ghanaian foremost fashion designer Sadia Sanusi is set to be laid to rest weeks after her painful passing.

The passing of the 33-year-old fashion icon threw the fashion industry into mourning a few weeks ago following her death.

Family releases burial details of late fashion designer Sadia Sanusi. Photo credit@sadiasanusi

Source: Instagram

Sadia had planned to host a celebration and masterclass to mark her achievements in the fashion industry when the unfortunate incident occurred.

In a post on her Instagram page, her family shared details of her funeral arrangements.

The event will begin on Friday, July 10, with a funeral service. However, no wake will be held in her honour.

Guests have been instructed to wear black to the ceremony, which will take place at the International Centre Gospel Church at 8 a.m.

Sadia Sanusi's interment would be private

After the service, her interment will be a private affair, as stated by the family.

A thanksgiving service will also be held on Sunday at the International Centre Gospel Church at 10 a.m., and guests are expected to wear black as well.

Sadia Sanusi is survived by her parents and siblings, as stated in the post. The family noted that she is survived by her aged mother, as her father is deceased. She also has four siblings, whose names were mentioned in the post.

Sadia Sanusi's family appreciates friend as they release burial details of late fashion designer. Photo credit@saidasanusi

Source: Instagram

Recall that a few days after her passing, the cause of her death surfaced online.

Her family stated that she died peacefully as a lady who claimed to be her friend cried out that Sanusi Sadia slept and didnt wake up.

Sadia Sanusi's family appreciates friends

In the caption of the post, the family of the late fashion appreicated the people who have stood by them during the trying times

They thanked them for the overwhelming love, prayers, and support shown to her family and the Sadia Sanusi team.

According to them, their kindness had brought comfort during the incredibly difficult time, as they continue to honour a life of purpose, excellence, and extraordinary creativity Sadias Sanusi lived during her short stay on earth.

Here is the Instagram post where her family announced details of her burial:

Beauty Queen and lover die in earthquake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that one of the prominent beauty queens crowned in 2025, Miss Grand Orlando 2025, Skarlent Rodríguez, and her partner, José Castro, have been confirmed dead by her family members.

The family of the fashion designer had been searching for her and her partner after a natural disaster struck Venezuela, and they later discovered that both had died in the aftermath.

The couple was found in an area mostly affected by the disaster, which occurred on June 24, as fans and friends were heartbroken to discover their remains under the debris, as they lay side by side even after their passing.

Source: Legit.ng