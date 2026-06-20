Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha stirred fresh reactions after giving young female fans conditions to take photographs with him

The actor repeatedly warned his friends to always confirm the ages of young ladies before allowing them to get close

Netizens reacted differently online, as some mocked his caution while others said he had learned from his past experience

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha, has sparked fresh reactions after laying down a strict condition for female fans who want to take pictures with him.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the Yoruba comic star, who recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife, fashion entrepreneur CEO Luminee, was seen surrounded by women but refused to pose until they confirmed they were above 18 years old.

Baba Ijesha asks female fans if they are above 18 before photographs, sparks mixed reactions. Photo: babaijesha_official

Source: Instagram

Baba Ijesha told his friends that they should always ask young girls if they are adults before allowing them to come close.

“When they come closer to you, they want to take picture, they want to greet you, they want to do anything, ask them, are you an adult?” he said.

One of his companions quickly stepped in, jokingly declaring himself “Inspector General of Fuji Music” and confirming that all the ladies present were indeed adults, which made the actor relax and agree to the photos.

The clip has drawn mixed reactions online, with many mocking Baba Ijesha for being overly cautious while others noted he was trying to avoid trouble.

Baba Ijesha’s insistence comes less than a year after his release from prison in November 2025, following his 2022 conviction for sexual offences against a 14-year-old girl.

His return to the spotlight has divided opinion, with some Nigerians questioning how quickly he has resumed public appearances after serving a jail term.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Baba Ijesha's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@McPilot7:

“Omo this baba ijesha just Dey trend now ooo… na him Dey hot but if na woman do wetin him by now shame no go gree am… another day to remind you all that men own the society.”

@Aje2050981:

“Men will never take women serious because there are women still hovering around such men.”

@Kepa_Dotmors:

“Once bitten, twice shy. Baba don learn lesson & is not ready to do jail time for same thing.”

@BEazebuy:

“Baba don turn professor of consent ‘Ask if she’s 18 first’ The same man wey court don finish with. Na real ‘once bitten’ loading. Oya make una ask am make e show una certificate of release first too!”

@LyfAcrosBorders:

“I just hope he's changed. Everyone deserves a second chance after serving their sentence. People should be allowed the opportunity to rebuild their lives and become better versions of themselves.”

Nigerians mock Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha as he insists ladies must prove they are adults before he agrees to pose for pictures. Photo: babaijesha_official

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze mocks Baba Ijesha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze mocked Baba Ijesha after the actor welcomed a baby boy with CEO Luminee seven months after leaving prison.

Daddy Freeze questioned the timing of the conception in an Instagram video, joking that the actor might have transferred the pregnancy via Bluetooth.

The broadcaster teased that the baby might also be premature while highlighting that Nigerian prisons do not recognise conjugal visits.

Source: Legit.ng