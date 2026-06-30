Details about the tragic demise of model and influencer Natalia Villabalba have emerged

After her remains were found in a suitcase, the police shared an update about their investigation, including an arrest

The controversy surrounding the model's demise has also sparked reactions on social media

Popular model and influencer Natalia Villalba was found dead inside a suitcase at a luxury short-term rental apartment in Bogotá, Colombia.

According to the reports, the 36-year-old had been staying at the rental apartment in El Chicó, an upscale neighbourhood in the country's capital, since June 3 and was scheduled to check out on June 21.

Colombian authorities share update about influencer Natalia's passing. Credit: natalia

Source: Facebook

In an unfortunate twist of fate, a cleaner, who entered the apartment on June 22, allegedly discovered Villalba's body hidden inside a suit.

One suspect arrested

This led to the Colombian authorities commencing an investigation, which led to the arrest of a British national, identified as 46-year-old Matthew Ashley Foster-Smith.

According to the Colombian Attorney General's Office, investigators believe the suspect entered Villalba's apartment while she was alone, allegedly assaulted her before placing her body inside the suitcase.

Authorities further claim he attempted to conceal the crime by tampering with the scene before fleeing. The suspect, a former doctor, was traced and arrested at Quito International Airport in Ecuador on June 26.

Colombian authorities arrest British former doctor in connection to influencer's death. Credit: colombianflag

Source: Instagram

Before his arrest, Foster-Smith denied any involvement in Villalba's death during an interview with The Sun, claiming he was watching England's World Cup match before spending time at a shopping centre and later returning to watch more football. Despite his account, reports indicate the suspect has a previous criminal record in the United Kingdom.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Archbishop Dr Richard Samuel Addae, the revered founder of Shiloh United Church and the Shiloh Archbishop Addae Theological Institute in Kumasi, passed away.

The news of his death on June 26, 2026, was first shared on Facebook by Kumasi-based content creator Kwabena Nsafoa, who disclosed that he had known the Archbishop for over 30 years as a neighbour.

What people said about Natalia Villabalba's death

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Angelina Jolly commented:

"Colombia have also started misbehaving.."

Gady Sonai said:

"People are just commenting they don't even know it's Colombia."

Mudialo Mildred said:

"Be very careful with the money and rich men."

Princess Abitto wrote:

"Soft life is finishing our girls."

Bernard Wasike commented:

"Love gone sour and this Airbnb will finish our materialistic ladies."

Kaka Njosh said:

"Our beloved Materialistic Ladies your injection always await you at Airbnb."

Talay Riley dies

Legit.ng reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, also passed away.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35. Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday, June 5, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The emergency services that rushed to the scene were unable to save him on the spot.

Source: Legit.ng