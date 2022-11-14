For popular Nigerian influencer Aproko Doctor, marriage has been a learning space as he revealed he is trying to integrate his work into his life

Aproko Doctor also gave a better explanation of his profession as he said he's fusing the medical and media world together to provide the right information to people

The popular influencer, while speaking on the healthcare system in the country, said he hopes the next government would take more interest in it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian influencer Egemba Chinonso Fidelis, popularly known on social media as Aproko Doctor, is famous for the funny way through which he passes information on healthcare to his fans and followers.

Aproko Doctor says he hopes the next government will put more interest in health care. Credit: @aproko_doctor

Source: Twitter

Below is one of his posts encouraging Nigerians to drink water in a sarcastic way.

In a recent interview with Legit.ng's Olumide Alake, Aproko Doctor shares details about his life, profession, and the Nigerian healthcare system.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Aproko speaks about his marriage

In 2020, Aproko Doctor married the love of his life Chiamaka Kathryn Nwakolor, better known as Chef Amaka, and he revealed he has been learning a lot in the past two years.

Aproko Doctor added that he is working on integrating his work into his life.

He said:

"I have been learning a lot, marriage is more like a school, for me it has been a learning process for the two past years. At first I was seeking a work-life balance but I realized that it was an exercise in futility. Right now, I am working on integrating my work into my life."

Aproko Doctor reveals his biggest inspiration

The medical professional revealed he is keen on reducing the rate of mortality in Nigeria which is why he wants to pass the right information to people in the best way they can understand.

He said:

"I want to reduce the rate of mortality in the country. And one of things that contribute to that are unhealthy practices which are encouraged by the wrong information. The inspiration for me is to go out there and pass the right information to people in the way and language they can understand it."

Aproko Doctor insists he is a real doctor

The popular influencer, who revealed he doesn't have plans to go into medical practice soon, said he is a real doctor who practices medicine differently.

According to Aproko Doctor, he is fusing the world of medicine and media together to improve healthy living.

"Not any time soon, but one of the questions I get is are you a real doctor, yes I am, but I just practice medicine differently. I am more interested in fusing the world of medicine and media together to improve healthy living."

The healthcare system in Nigeria

The doctor who expressed dissatisfaction with Nigeria's healthcare system said things would get worse unless the system is revitalized.

"Our doctors and nurses' patients' ratio has gotten worst. We now have a doctor for about 10,000 Nigerians which is small. I suspect it will get worse in the coming years until we revitalize our healthcare system."

Aproko Doctor said hospitals in the country should be given time and space to better the system as he called on the government to put more interest in healthcare.

"For us to do this, we need to give our hospital time and space to be better that is one of the reasons why I do what I do, if we are able to reduce the number of people who visits the hospitals, we can give the hospital time and space to better the system and better the processes. We are basically doing stop gaps, we hope the government put a lot of interest in healthcare space ever since Nigeria. We have not been able to cross a certain threshold when it comes to budgeting for healthcare space. Hopefully, it will be solved with the coming government, and we just hope and pray for what is best," he added.

Suya is capable of causing cancer

Aproko Doctor sparked reactions when he declared in a video that suya is capable of causing cancer.

According to the Nigerian doctor, the popular delicacy contains chemicals that can lead to cancer.

He said:

"Suya can give you cancer. When you burn meat inside open flames, it creates chemicals known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. These particular compounds may get activated by certain enzymes in your body that ends up damaging your DNA. Damage to this, DNA-cancer."

Source: Legit.ng