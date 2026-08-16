Heavy rainfall on Saturday left several parts of Abuja submerged, trapping residents and motorists across multiple districts

A video shared by a resident showed floodwaters blocking the Ebeano-Gudu road and the bridge connecting the two areas

The flooding has raised fresh concerns about drainage infrastructure in the FCT as the rainy season approaches its peak

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Residents and motorists in Abuja were stranded on Saturday after intense rainfall triggered flash floods across several parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

Areas badly hit included Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent in Wuse 2, the vicinity of Delight Event Centre in Gudu, and Efab Estate in Lokogoma.

Severe flash floods trap Abuja residents and submerge vehicles

Source: Original

The bridge between Gaduwa and Durumi was also overwhelmed by floodwaters, cutting off movement between the two communities for several hours.

As reported by TheCable, some vehicles were submerged or damaged, and businesses in affected areas shut down as the waters rose.

Abuja flood: Residents cry out for help

A resident captured the situation on video and directed a direct appeal to the minister of the FCT, saying:

"Dear Honourable Minister of the FCT, please come to our rescue. This is the current situation of Ebeano/Gudu Road. The bridge is flooded. People coming from Gudu junction can't cross; people coming from Ebeano can't get to Gudu. Mr Project, please come and help us."

The footage showed floodwaters completely covering the Ebeano-Gudu road and the bridge linking the two areas.

According to TVC News, Emma Ik Umeh said parts of Wuse 2 were flooded after the heavy rainfall.

Reacting to the development on social media, he claimed that some expensive vehicles were submerged in the floodwaters.

Abuja flood: Prior warnings gone unheeded

Saturday's flooding follows repeated alerts from federal agencies about the dangers of the 2026 rainy season.

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had flagged elevated flood risk across the country ahead of the season, while the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA) specifically warned that conditions could worsen between August and September.

The FCT was named among high-risk areas in the Annual Flood Outlook, which also identified Abuja as particularly vulnerable to flash flooding.

The federal government had separately urged citizens to take precautions, noting that climate change is driving more frequent and intense downpours that can quickly overwhelm existing drainage systems.

The latest incidents have rekindled debate about whether Abuja's drainage infrastructure is adequate for the demands of an increasingly severe rainy season, with residents and observers questioning how prepared the city is as peak rainfall months draw closer.

Residents appeal for government help as flooding overwhelms infrastructure in Abuja. Photo credit: FCT, Abuja

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria discloses 17 states to experience flooding

Recall that NIHSA issued National Flood Advisory No. NFA-2026-200 warning of medium flood risk across 17 states from July 21 to 27, 2026.

The agency explained that 16 gauging stations across the country have already exceeded watch and warning thresholds.

NIHSA Director General urged state governments and residents on floodplains to begin immediate evacuation without delay.

33 states, FCT risk high flooding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria faces a major flood threat in 2026, with over 14,000 communities at high risk.

The Annual Flood Outlook warns of severe impacts on agriculture, infrastructure, and livelihoods nationwide.

Authorities urge urgent preparation as flash, coastal, and riverine flooding are expected across multiple states.

Source: Legit.ng