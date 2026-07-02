A broadcaster has shared why Wumi Toriola is a better actress than some top stars in the industry

In a viral video, he compared her to the likes of Funke Akindele , Toyin Abraham , and Mercy Aigbe

His stance on Wumi's acting prowess has since led to a heated debate among movie lovers

Nollywood film critic and radio broadcaster Tolu Fagbure has sparked a heated debate on social media with his bold declaration about actress Wumi Toriola.

In a recent interview, Fagbure stated that Toriola is a better actress than box office queens Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham, as well as Mercy Aigbe. He further stated that Wumi is the wisest of them all.

Film Critic shares why Wumi Toriola is better than Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe. Credit: wumitoriola/funkejenifaakindele/realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Fagbure added that Toriola’s movie, Queen Latifa, was a better film, noting that she didn’t credit herself as a producer because she knew her capability.

“Wumi Toriola is better than Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, and Toyin Abraham put together when it comes to acting, and she’s the wisest of them all. If you watch Queen Latifa, it’s a better film production. She didn’t credit herself as a producer; she hired Judith Audu because she knows she’s not capable," he said.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Wumi Toriola broke her silence after a debate about her age on social media.

The debate was ignited by a viral video that emerged on social media on Saturday, April 25, 2026, capturing a dramatic moment between Toriola and influencer Enioluwa at an event.

Film critic sparks debate with bold declaration about Wumi Toriola. Credit: wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

The video of Fagbure comparing Wumi Toriola to Funke Akindele, others, is below:

Reactions to Fagbure's comment about Wumi Toriola

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from netizens who disagreed with the film critic's opinion. Read the comments below:

Har Mokeh Hardey commented:

"Toyin is the world best n no actress can interprete role like her."

Kehinde Boladale Femi reacted:

"Each of them has her own uniqueness. You just want to cause enmity among them. Toyin had interpreted almost all the roles that exist, yet you think someone is better. No one is better. They are all trying."

Taye Adenike reacted:

"O ti mad gan by comparing funke with wumi."

Prince Kasali AbdulQuadril said:

"Wumi wey be say na first daughter of Agbero . Shio kelebe."

Jacob Adesoye Oladimeji commented:

"It's like you are trying to cause trouble so you can make name. You that doesn't see well, how do you watch the films to know who is better."

Bertilla Lawler Joseph said:

"Well ,wumi has upgraded .Once you start watching Nigeria movie,you don know the end from the beginning No be so in 90s."

Wumi Toriola and Toyin Abraham reconcile

Legit.ng previously reported that actresses Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi and Wumi Toriola finally ended their rumoured seven-year feud.

The reconciliation happened on Sunday, December 21, 2025, when both actresses met at a cinema in Ikeja, Lagos state, while promoting their separate projects.

In a video from the meeting, Wumi told Toyin she missed her, and Toyin responded in kind as they hugged, marking an end to their long-standing public disagreement.

Source: Legit.ng