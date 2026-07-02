Australia opened applications for its 2026 fully funded Research Training Programme scholarship, giving Nigerians and other international students the opportunity to pursue research degrees

The scholarship covered full tuition fees, an annual living stipend and other research related expenses for eligible Master's by Research and PhD candidates

Applicants were advised to apply directly through participating Australian universities because the Australian Government did not operate a central application portal

Nigerians seeking postgraduate study opportunities abroad can apply for Australia's 2026 Research Training Programme scholarship, a fully-funded scheme that supports eligible students pursuing research-based Master's and Doctor of Philosophy degrees at participating universities.

The scholarship is funded by the Australian Government and is administered through individual Australian universities rather than a central application system.

The Australian Government opens applications for its 2026 Research Training Programme scholarship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Successful applicants receive financial support that covers tuition fees, living expenses and other approved research related costs throughout the duration of their studies, Punch reports.

Who can apply for Australia scholarship?

The programme is open to both Australian and international applicants, including Nigerians, provided they satisfy the admission requirements of their chosen university.

Applicants must also meet the institution's English language proficiency requirements before they can be considered.

The Research Training Programme replaced several previous Australian government-funded postgraduate scholarship schemes in 2017. It was introduced to strengthen research training and prepare graduates for careers in universities, research institutions, government agencies and industry.

For the 2026 intake, the base full-time living stipend is valued at AUD 34,315 per year. Some participating universities may offer higher financial support depending on their funding arrangements and internal policies.

Applicants are required to submit applications through participating Australian universities. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What should Nigerians know before applying?

Prospective applicants should note the following before beginning the application process:

The scholarship is fully funded. It covers full tuition fees, provides a living stipend and may include additional research related allowances. Only research programmes qualify. The award is available for Master's by Research and PhD programmes. It does not apply to coursework degrees. Nigerians are eligible. International students, including Nigerians, can apply if they meet the admission conditions of their selected university. Applications are made through universities. There is no single Australian Government application portal. Each participating university manages its own admission and scholarship process. Applicants are expected to identify a university that matches their research interests before applying. They should prepare key documents, including a research proposal, curriculum vitae, academic transcripts, referee reports and proof of English language proficiency where required. Application deadlines differ. Each university sets its own closing dates. Some institutions have admission rounds between July and October for early 2027 entry, while others accept applications at different periods of the year. Competition is high. Strong academic results, a well prepared research proposal and quality recommendation letters can improve an applicant's chances. The funding duration varies. Master's by Research students can receive support for up to two years, while PhD candidates may be funded for up to four years. Some universities also provide Overseas Student Health Cover, relocation assistance and paid leave benefits. There is no fixed age limit. Applicants of all ages may apply, provided they can demonstrate strong research potential. English language requirements apply. Most universities require recognised proficiency tests such as IELTS, TOEFL or PTE, depending on institutional admission policies.

Saudi Arabia opens 2026 fully funded scholarships

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Saudi Arabian government has opened an application portal for its 2026 scholarship programme, offering fully-funded and partial study opportunities to international students, including Nigerians, across a wide range of disciplines.

According to details released by the kingdom's education authorities, applications submitted by candidates will first be reviewed by their chosen institutions.

Source: Legit.ng