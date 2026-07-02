CAF Releases Statement on ‘AFCON Champions’ Senegal After Embarrassing World Cup Exit
- CAF has published a statement on Senegal after their embarrassing 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination
- Senegal capitulated against Belgium, losing 3-2 in extra time despite leading 2-0 until the 86th minute
- The African champions have been short of their best, managing to make it out of the group stage
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has published a statement about Senegal’s 2026 FIFA World Cup adventure after their embarrassing elimination.
Senegal were eliminated from the tournament in a cruel fashion after their 3-2 loss to Belgium in extra time despite leading 2-0 until the 86th minute.
Habib Diarra put the Teranga Lions ahead in the 24th minute and Senegal’s star man at this tournament Ismaila Sarr doubled the lead in the 51st minute.
Belgium got back into the game with an 86th-minute strike from Romelu Lukaku, before Youri Tielemans equalised three minutes later to take the match into extra time.
The Red Devils were awarded a controversial penalty in the 125th minute, which Tielemans converted to complete the turnaround and send Senegal out.
Senegal have been short of their best at this tournament, managing to reach the knockout stage with a 5-0 win over Iraq after losing their first two games to France and Norway.
CAF releases statement on Senegal
CAF shared a post on its official X after Senegal’s exit with a caption, “So close. So much to be proud of. 🇸🇳”, though many disagree they did anything to he proud of.
CAF published an extensive statement on its official website detailing Senegal’s journey and how it ended with an unfortunate surrender.
The statement noted that Senegal lacked energy, rhythm and calmness in decisive moments, and it cost them against an experienced Belgian side.
“It was a cruel ending for Senegal, who had done so much right for most of the match,” a part of the statement reads.
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“Senegal’s exit will hurt because of how close they came. The Lions of Teranga were close to a famous African victory, but their World Cup ended in heartbreak.”
Pape Thiaw accepts painful defeat
Senegalese head coach Pape Thiaw admits that the elimination hurts, but he congratulates his players even though they fell at decisive moments.
The former striker also extended a hand of congratulations to the Belgians who completed their second comeback in the World Cup from a two-goal deficit.
“We’re out – it hurts. We must congratulate the team, who gave it their all, but unfortunately we weren’t able to hold on to our two-goal lead,” he told FIFA.
“Congratulations to the Belgian team, who have gone through. We have to accept this; that’s football.”
Pape Gueye steps aside from national team
Legit.ng previously reported that Pape Gueye announced that he has stepped aside from the national team after their 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination.
The midfielder, who scored the winning goal in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, claimed that he will not return until Pape Thiaw and his coaching team are out.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.