CAF has published a statement on Senegal after their embarrassing 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination

Senegal capitulated against Belgium, losing 3-2 in extra time despite leading 2-0 until the 86th minute

The African champions have been short of their best, managing to make it out of the group stage

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has published a statement about Senegal’s 2026 FIFA World Cup adventure after their embarrassing elimination.

Senegal were eliminated from the tournament in a cruel fashion after their 3-2 loss to Belgium in extra time despite leading 2-0 until the 86th minute.

Pape Gueye consoles Ibrahim Mbaye after Senegal's World Cup elimination. Photo by Emma Ottosen.

Source: Getty Images

Habib Diarra put the Teranga Lions ahead in the 24th minute and Senegal’s star man at this tournament Ismaila Sarr doubled the lead in the 51st minute.

Belgium got back into the game with an 86th-minute strike from Romelu Lukaku, before Youri Tielemans equalised three minutes later to take the match into extra time.

The Red Devils were awarded a controversial penalty in the 125th minute, which Tielemans converted to complete the turnaround and send Senegal out.

Senegal have been short of their best at this tournament, managing to reach the knockout stage with a 5-0 win over Iraq after losing their first two games to France and Norway.

CAF releases statement on Senegal

CAF shared a post on its official X after Senegal’s exit with a caption, “So close. So much to be proud of. 🇸🇳”, though many disagree they did anything to he proud of.

CAF published an extensive statement on its official website detailing Senegal’s journey and how it ended with an unfortunate surrender.

The statement noted that Senegal lacked energy, rhythm and calmness in decisive moments, and it cost them against an experienced Belgian side.

“It was a cruel ending for Senegal, who had done so much right for most of the match,” a part of the statement reads.

“Senegal’s exit will hurt because of how close they came. The Lions of Teranga were close to a famous African victory, but their World Cup ended in heartbreak.”

Pape Thiaw accepts painful defeat

Senegalese head coach Pape Thiaw admits that the elimination hurts, but he congratulates his players even though they fell at decisive moments.

Pape Thiaw admits Senegal's World Cup elimination hurts. Photo by Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

The former striker also extended a hand of congratulations to the Belgians who completed their second comeback in the World Cup from a two-goal deficit.

“We’re out – it hurts. We must congratulate the team, who gave it their all, but unfortunately we weren’t able to hold on to our two-goal lead,” he told FIFA.

“Congratulations to the Belgian team, who have gone through. We have to accept this; that’s football.”

Pape Gueye steps aside from national team

Legit.ng previously reported that Pape Gueye announced that he has stepped aside from the national team after their 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination.

The midfielder, who scored the winning goal in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, claimed that he will not return until Pape Thiaw and his coaching team are out.

Source: Legit.ng