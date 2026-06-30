Daddy Freeze has reacted to the escalating crisis in Alex Ekubo's family after his burial in a new video

The media personality fired back at people who criticised him over his black attire at Alexx's all-white service of songs

Freeze also defended his action, sharing why he chose to stand out, a comment that has sparked reactions

Controversial media personality Daddy Freeze has declared himself vindicated following the fresh revelations and allegations that have trailed the funeral of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo by his family members.

In a video circulating online, Freeze again addressed the public backlash he faced after Ekubo's service of songs in Lagos, where he notably wore black attire despite an all-white dress code.

Alexx Ekubo: Daddy Freeze Calls Out Critics of His Outfit Again As Actor’s Family Drama Escalates

Source: Instagram

Responding to a woman who criticised his outfit, the media personality said,

"We can see that there is an issue with the dress code, I went as led by the spirit, in all honesty I didn't see the white, I don't understand the white."

Daddy Freeze stated that he was not the only one who wore black as claimed by the media, adding that some family members also wore the same colour.

Legit.ng reported that Freeze also criticised the event for resembling a "gospel concert" rather than a solemn mourning gathering, dragging gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, among others.

The media personality argued that the criticism against him was because he challenged men of God.

"The attack is because I dared to challenge your men of God to come and heal the over 50 criples that I have that they have not been able to heal over a week," Freeze said.

"I was taught to think critically, ask questions, and not follow the bandwagon," he added.

Freeze's comment comes after some of Ekubo's relatives called out his stepmother over claims of irregularities in funeral arrangements conflicting with a family wedding, alleged sidelining of biological relatives, among others.

The video of Daddy Freeze's reacting to Alexx Ekubo's family crisis:

Reactions to Daddy Freeze's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below; read them below:

victoriainyama commented:

"My annoyance is why give precious time to a Nitwit???? All theee one way traffic....Who raised U.....see Ewu....can she ever be employed as your mother's bin carrier? Who told her that it was his Blood Family that planned the funeral....olodo."

promzy_______ said:

"And this same dress code people bashed you for is same thing his family are pointing out as some of the things they found abnormal in his funeral which they said they just did the arrangements without the key families involved."

ada_osuagwu reacted:

"Sometimes we need to be circumspect, reason I don't just jump on any trend, you never know where you will meet someone. Just read and bite your lips and move on."

sassybnjazzy commented:

"Victoria is always quick to take sides and abuse people. Always buying un necessary enemies for herself. you know everybody, grow with them in same neighborhood, childhood friends with them or family friends with them . Ike gwulu!"

Alexx Ekubo: Daddy Freeze blasts Yul Edochie

Legit.ng previously reported that Daddy Freeze reacted to comments made by Yul Edochie about the late Alexx Ekubo’s widow.

During the event, Yul Edochie criticised Ekubo for keeping his marriage private, stating that people will always talk and that he should have allowed them to react.

Responding in a video, Daddy Freeze condemned the comment, stressing that there is something called decorum and respect..

Source: Legit.ng