Singer Mr Real has reacted strongly to First Lady Remi Tinubu’s advice encouraging Nigerians to embrace small businesses

The entertainer shared a controversial social media post rejecting the idea of selling akara and kuli-kuli as a solution to economic hardship

His comments are the latest to the growing debate over the government's recommendations on tackling Nigeria’s cost-of-living challenges

Nigerian singer and entertainer Mr Real has become the latest celebrity to weigh in on First Lady Remi Tinubu’s recent advice encouraging Nigerians to embrace small-scale businesses such as selling akara, roasted corn, and kuli-kuli.

The singer shared a controversial post on Instagram in which he dismissed the suggestion.

Mr Real rejects First Lady Remi Tinubu’s advice encouraging Nigerians to embrace small businesses. Photos: Mr Real/Remi Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

She stated that he would rather become a bandit than survive by selling snacks.

The First Lady had spoken about the activities of the Renewed Hope Initiative, a programme aimed at supporting vulnerable Nigerians through grants instead of loans.

According to her, many small businesses require very little capital to start and can provide sustainable sources of income for families.

“To start akara business doesn’t take a lot of money. To start roasting corn or kuli-kuli doesn’t take much. We didn’t give them a loan; we gave them a grant. We have encouraged Nigerians as best as we could,” she said.

Her comments quickly generated conversations across social media, with many Nigerians expressing different opinions about whether such ventures offer realistic solutions to the country's current economic situation.

Reacting through a series of Instagram posts, Mr Real made it clear that he did not agree with the First Lady's recommendation.

In a strongly worded post, the singer wrote:

“I go rather join bandit than to sell kulikuli and Akara. And my target will be politicians. At least if am being caught they will habitat me. So is worth the risk.”

Read the post here:

Reactions trail Mr Real's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@Abdul__BK stated:

"He has gone too far... Rather Join bandits? Alright let's see the differences Bandits: staying in bushes, making 10m and getting only 10k inside. Akara seller: staying in the city, making 200k profit from less than 50k capital, choose wisely again bro, it's not about politics"

@idriisgarba noted:

"Selling akara or kuli-kuli is honest work and deserves respect. That's the buz that keeps some of our families in the North for ages"

@Babatundeeminem wrote:

"All the people against selling Akara are all Yibos and na them full Yoruba land pushing wheel barrows in hot sun"

Mr Real makes it clear that he did not agree with the First Lady's recommendation. Photo: Mr Real.

Source: Instagram

Adeboye speaks on calls to remove Tinubu's wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has clarified that Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, will not be removed from her position as a pastor in the church.

Speaking during the monthly Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye explained that the First Lady was ordained as an Assistant Pastor over a decade ago, well before her husband, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, indicated any interest in contesting for the presidency.

Source: Legit.ng