A viral moment from the Global Crusade with Pastor Kumuyi in Abuja has sparked widespread reactions

This was after a symbolic presentation on behalf of President Bola Tinubu was made at the event

The gesture was accompanied by a heartfelt message praising the cleric’s ministry and its impact on Nigeria

A viral video from the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) in Abuja has captured widespread attention after First Lady Remi Tinubu, representing her husband President Bola Tinubu, presented a symbolic gift to Pastor W.F. Kumuyi.

The footage that went viral showed the representative, who was a young man, presenting a gigantic Bible to the general overseer.

President Tinubu leaves many curious with gift to Pastor Kumuyi. Credit: @officialwfkumuyi, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the representative of the First Lady explained the significance of the gesture, quoting her words:

“And the first lady said to me, silver and gold she does not have, but she has the word of God that Papa is preaching to us. The first lady said, Mr President, I should present to Papa.”

The presentation was accompanied by a heartfelt message of praise and recognition for Pastor Kumuyi’s ministry and its impact on Nigeria. The speaker exalted God’s glory, saying:

“Today we give immortal praise to the King of Kings, the Lord of Lord, the I am that I am… The shekinah of our glory, our hope, our joy, our resurrection, our yesterday, our today, and our tomorrow, and forever and ever.”

The gathering also acknowledged former Head of State Yakubu Gowon, who was present, and commended Pastor Kumuyi as “the John Wesley of our generation.”

The representative emphasised the respect and recognition the Tinubu family holds for Kumuyi’s ministry, noting:

“Mr President celebrates you, sir. The first lady celebrates you, and all Nigeria celebrates you… His coming has brought peace to Abuja, peace to Nigeria.”

See the video below:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi ruled out handing over the leadership of the church to any of his children.

In a video circulating online, the cleric, who recently marked his 85th birthday, while speaking to his congregants, addressed speculations about his church's next leader.

He emphasised that the ministry was not a family enterprise but belonged to Jesus Christ.

The popular clergyman also cited Biblical references, noting that neither Peter, Paul, nor John handed over the early church to children or family.

Kumuyi stressed that succession must follow the will of God, not human arrangements.

Recall that in 2025, Pastor Kumuyi reacted to a sermon preached during a Bible study by a young person in the church.

According to the respected man of God, the preacher in reference had said, 'There is no leadership without a successor.'

Reactions trail President Tinubu’s thoughtful gift to Pastor Kumuyi. Credit: officialwfkumuyi

Source: Twitter

The said preacher had appeared to subtly call for his retirement, a move the Pastor Kumuyi said was "too much" since only God can choose his successor.

Source: Legit.ng