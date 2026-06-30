A lady cried out bitterly on social media, calling out her neighbour for an unexpected decision made during a heavy downpour

According to the lady, her neighbour’s house got flooded, and the neighbor chose to break the wall of their compound so that floodwater could flow into hers

This angered the young lady, who questioned how someone could be so inconsiderate as to act without permission

A dispute between neighbours in a residential area attracted attention online after one resident shared her frustration over property damage caused during a severe rainstorm.

The incident left many observers concerned about the manner in which the matter was handled.

Neighbour allegedly redirects floodwater into lady’s yard. Photo credit: @Eunice Nana Nyarko/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady calls out neighbour following downpour

The lady who raised the alarm was identified as @Eunice Nana Nyarko on TikTok.

She explained that a period of intense rainfall led to flooding at a nearby home.

Rather than addressing the situation through a different means, the occupier of that home allegedly took action that affected her own compound.

According to her, a section of the boundary wall was breached to allow water from the flooded property to move into her space.

She described the decision as one that was reached without any prior conversation or consent.

There had been no indication that she was consulted, and no approval was sought before the wall was altered.

The incident left her compound exposed to excess water that originated from elsewhere, and she viewed the act as a disregard for her property.

She expressed dismay at the approach adopted by the neighbour, noting that the damage to her wall was unnecessary and reflected a lack of consideration.

In her view, the neighbour opted for a shortcut instead of seeking a solution that would have protected both properties.

The absence of communication appeared to be the aspect that troubled her most, as she believed a discussion could have prevented the destruction.

She also questioned the fairness of the situation and wondered how such behaviour could occur between people living close to one another.

The event left her unsettled and caused her to speak publicly about the experience.

Neighbour reportedly breaks lady's wall during downpour. Photo credit: @Eunice Nana Nyarko/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady calls out neighbour online

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Future Billionaire Maame said:

"I know it’s upsetting but as your house has a better drainage system please have some empathy. If it didn’t affect your property please let’s not be angry."

@billy1z reacted:

"Why will the two of you build so close to eachother without Any gutter in the middle? knowing one is higher."

@Manyelenzi said:

"Same happens to me. when is time for discussion and I realised it was inevitable. The proper way should have been in place already. There hasn't been any water overflowing ever since."

@Eyram added:

"My home is facing the same situation but in my case there’s a vast land in between both houses and it passes there into my house."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady cries out, calls out neighbour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's privacy was compromised when a tenant opened and read a confidential letter addressed to her.

In a tweet, she lamented that the incident was a clear breach of privacy, and vowed to seek action against the perpetrator.

Source: Legit.ng