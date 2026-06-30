CAF has published a statement on Morocco after the Atlas Lions reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16

2022 semi-finalists Morocco defeated the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties after an intense 120-minute battle

The North Africans will face Canada in the Round of 16 after the co-hosts eliminated South Africa in the Round of 32

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) published a statement after the Atlas Lions of Morocco defeated the Netherlands to reach the 2026 Round of 16.

Cody Gakpo scored for the Netherlands in the 72nd minute, and with five minutes left on the clock, Issa Diop equalised to send the match into extra time.

Ismael Saibari and his mum after scoring the winning penalty for Morocco. Photo by Carl de Souza/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nothing could separate the two sides after an intense 120-minute battle, and the match was decided on penalties, the second in the knockout stage so far.

Neil El Aynaoui and Achraf Hakimi missed for Morocco, while Justin Kluivert and Quinten Timber missed for the Dutch, and Yassine Bounou saved Crysencio Summerville’s attempt.

Morocco’s best player at the tournament so far, Ismael Saibari, scored in all three group stage games and converted the winning penalty after Bounou’s save.

CAF confirms Morocco’s R16 opponents

CAF published a statement on its official website about Morocco’s hard-fought victory over the Netherlands as they reached the Round of 16 for the second consecutive tournament.

The Atlas Lions will now face Canada in the Round of 16 after the co-hosts defeated South Africa in the Round of 32 with a painful late strike from Stephen Eustaquio.

Morocco’s progress confirmed them as one of Africa’s biggest sides on the global stage as they kept Africa’s hope of a deep run in the tournament alive.

Two African nations are out of the tournament: the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the group stage and Bafana Bafana in the first round of the knockout stage.

Ouahbi speaks after Morocco progressed

Moroccan head coach Mohamed Ouahbi praised his team for the deserved win, adding that they were calm even if it went to penalties because of their goalkeeper.

“We completely dominated a Netherlands team. We had 70% possession, more ⁠shots and more expected goals. We controlled the match,” he told FIFA.

Mohamed Ouahbi confirms Morocco prepared for penalties against Netherlands. Photo by Hector Vivas.

Source: Getty Images

“We wanted to stay calm, play our game and believe that if it went ‌to penalties we had an exceptional goalkeeper. We didn’t turn the match into a chaotic battle. We controlled it.”

The Belgian-born manager added that his team have earned the respect of everyone because of their exceptional performance so far at the tournament.

“Morocco has gained everybody’s respect now. It’s not because of what we’ve said. We’ve now shown ‌it,” he added.

Morocco break Nigeria’s World Cup record

Legit.ng previously reported that Morocco broke Nigeria’s long-standing World Cup record after their 4-2 final group stage win over Haiti.

The Atlas Lions have scored 27 goals at the FIFA World Cup, surpassing the Super Eagles’ record of 23, which was the highest for an African side.

Source: Legit.ng