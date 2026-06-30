A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has revealed that he wrote the JAMB exam five times before he finally got to study pharmacy

The anthropology graduate mentioned his JAMB scores and displayed his University of Ibadan degree result, showing his grade

Sharing his story, the man stated that he wrote WAEC twice, GCE once, and NECO once before he finally cleared all nine subjects

Aremo David Opeyemi, who graduated with a second-class lower division in anthropology from the University of Ibadan, has shared his academic journey, showing how he struggled to get into the university and how he refused to give up despite facing setbacks.

David, in a tweet on June 29, revealed that he wrote the JAMB exam five times and scored 204, 244, 256, 286 and 277.

A graduate of the University of Ibadan has opened up about his academic journey. Photo Credit: @hon_aremo, ui.edu.ng

Source: Twitter

David shared his academic journey in response to a netizen who challenged people to share their 'academic IDAN moment,' meaning an incredible, miraculous, or highly impressive achievement in a school or university setting.

In addition to that, he wrote the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exam twice, the General Certificate of Education (GCE) once and the National Examinations Council (NECO) once, before he finally cleared nine subjects.

But that was not the end of his academic challenges.

Graduate recounts academic struggles at UI

David, who shared one of his WAEC results, UI degree result and JAMB admission letter for OAU, recounted how he struggled at UI before he eventually graduated.

David, a pharmacy student at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), revealed that he took 70 credit units in his year one at UI and had a 1.8 GPA in his first semester, but his studies improved after he changed his reading strategy.

According to David, his academic journey is proof that persistence can beat perfection. His full tweet read:

"Mine is proof that persistence can beat perfection.

"I wrote JAMB five times before Pharmacy finally happened. 204 → 244 → 256 → 286 → 277. I also wrote 2 WAECs, 1 GCE, and 1 NECO before I finally cleared all 9 subjects. You'd think that was the end?

"During my first degree at UI, I took on 70 credit units in 100L—about 27 courses in one session. That's practically a lecturer's workload.

"My first semester ended with a 1.8/4.0 GPA. It was a painful reality check. I went back, changed my reading strategy, and in the second semester I pulled a 3.6/4.0, raising my CGPA to 2.71/4.0.

"Then I gained admission into OAU Pharmacy. In 100L, I scored 0/30 in one of my tests. Zero. I left that test embarrassed, but I refused to let it define me. I prepared harder for the exam and ended up scoring 40/70.

"Looking back, my academic journey has never been about getting everything right the first time. It's been about refusing to quit every time life said, "Try again." If there's one thing school taught me, it's this: Consistency will eventually defeat setbacks. Delay is not denial."

A University of Ibadan graduate reveals that he wrote the UTME five times. Photo Credit: @hon_aremo

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

UI graduate's academic story triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's story below:

@ReenaSplitz said:

"You did great.

"Consistency over everything."

@NickFirst9 said:

"Consistency will eventually defeat setbacks."

@Azizacryptos said:

"Baba, e for better say you study Yoruba than anthropology."

@KingdomNurse said:

"I'm so happy for you, Chief.

"We miss you in UI though."

@thereal_hikmat said:

"Consistency is the key.

"Well done, Aremo, I'm rooting for you."

@medikozone said:

"Omohhh. This is really crazy.

"How did you deal with external pressure tho?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a LASU student who wrote the UTME five times had bagged a degree 11 years after secondary school.

Man who wrote UTME 5 times speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who wrote the UTME five times had mentioned his scores on social media.

He explained that his first attempt produced a score of 185, while the second attempt resulted in 188. His third attempt brought 251. On his fourth attempt, he achieved 282, and his fifth and final attempt produced 299.

After his third attempt, his score enabled him to secure admission into a tertiary institution, although he did not remain there for long.

Source: Legit.ng