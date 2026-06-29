Comedian Bovi has shared an unconventional opinion on how marriages should work, suggesting every union should come with a five-year expiration date

According to him, unhappy spouses should be free to walk away instead of remaining trapped in difficult marriages

His comments have reignited conversations about commitment, divorce and what truly keeps relationships alive

Popular Nigerian comedian Bovi has stirred fresh debate after revealing what he believes could make marriages healthier and more honest.

Speaking during a recent episode of the Dear Ife Series podcast, the entertainer suggested that every marriage should come with a five-year expiration date, after which couples can decide whether to renew their commitment or go their separate ways.

The comedian, who recently also made a controversial comment about divorce, argued that such an arrangement would encourage partners to put more effort into their relationships instead of becoming complacent over time.

Bovi suggests every union should come with a five-year expiration date. Photos: Bovi

Source: Instagram

While discussing modern relationships, Bovi explained that no one should feel trapped in an unhappy marriage.

According to the comedian, if a husband is no longer fulfilled after five years, he should be free to end the relationship without unnecessary complications.

He stated:

"Every marriage should have a five-year expiry date. If the man isn't happy, he should be free to leave. When there's just one year left on the contract, you'll see a lot of women adjusting their character."

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Bovi's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@officialJoyO stated:

"The deception in this statement is appalling. Everybody is not the same. If you want contract state it from the get go, don’t act forever love and come back in 2years for contractual agreement for 3years. That’s deceptive and evil. Everybody just say trash online."

@Rtee__73 wrote:

"Once they put the cheat and loose half your property clause, both parties will definitely adjust their characters… besides why get married though?"

@Nigeriangod_ shared:

"This is the most myopic saying cos marriage is made of two individuals that came together to become one, he’s making it like marriage is about the man alone and only men deserve happiness in it, the woman’s happiness is also important and if she can’t get she can leave."

@badnis178092 noted:

"The funniest part is men always imagine women are the only ones who'd start acting different when the clock is ticking Some of the biggest performers you'll ever meet are men trying not to lose access to comfort."

Bovi says unhappy spouses should be free to walk away instead of remaining trapped in difficult marriages. Photos: Bovi.

Source: Instagram

Bovi Ugboma speaks on Ibom Air and Lady Saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that comedian Bovi reacted to the Ibom Air incident involving a female passenger who allegedly assaulted a flight attendant.

In a post on his Instagram story, Bovi suggested that the outburst could have been a result of a mental health disorder.

He affirmed that, while she must face the consequences of her actions under the law, she also needed to be assessed psychologically. However, he later deleted the post, stating that he had spoken from a biased perspective, as he had not received the full details at that time.

Source: Legit.ng