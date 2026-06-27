Ayo Makun and his estranged wife, Mabel, made a rare public appearance together for a special family celebration

The estranged couple put their differences aside as they marked an important milestone in their daughter's life

Their reunion has sparked reactions, with many praising their commitment to co-parenting

Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun and his estranged wife, Mabel Makun, were spotted together at their daughter Ayomide’s preschool graduation ceremony.

The event marked the second time this year the pair reunited publicly to celebrate their child.

Ayo Makun shares a heartwarming moment with ex-wife Mabel at daughter's big day. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Mabel took to Instagram to share joyful photos from the ceremony, expressing her pride in her daughter’s achievement. She captioned the post:

“Ayomide, the latest graduate. We are super proud of you.”

Ayo also penned a heartfelt message to his daughter, reflecting on the milestone and encouraging her to keep striving for greatness:

“Every great journey begins with a small step. Today, we celebrate Ayomide’s very first graduation: a beautiful milestone and the start of many greater achievements. Keep shining, keep dreaming, and keep making us proud. Congratulations, our little superstar!”

See AY's post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mabel Makun caused a stir with a cryptic post she shared via her Instagram story on Thursday, June 18, 2026. According to Mabel, her silence doesn’t mean she has nothing valid to say.

In a post shared via her Instagram story after the burial of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in Abia state, Mabel wrote:

“Never to put a question where God has put a full stop. Rest easy one of the most caring human ever."

She added in another post that her silence is not an admission of lack of a good response.

“Mama Dee always seeks God’s guidance and take care of yourself, no response needed. Truth be say, I get response but I no just know where to start from, hence the silence and withdrawal."

Recall that Mabel and her estranged husband, Comedian AY, tied the knot in 2008. They went public with their split in April 2024.

Legit.ng reported that Mabel Makun made headlines after she reverted to her maiden name, Nwanegbu, after their separation in 2024.

Mabel dropped the update after she shared a clip of herself showcasing her 40th birthday souvenirs on Thursday, April 9, 2026

Ayo Makun and Mabel Makun reunited, as the reason melted hearts. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Ayo Makun and Mabel Makun's reunion trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ufuomaaluta said:

"Congratulations, sunshine, you're God's perfect masterpiece. Grow and Glow❤️🔥."

nanaakuaaddo said:

"Congratulations, Princess 👑 👏👏👏👏👏👏 we are proud of you."

adegboro said:

"This is a miniature you. The resemblance is out of this world. Congratulations, to her, and the entire family. 🙌."

helenogbonna1 said:

"Pretty princess 🤩❤️❤️ congratulations. AYOMIDE your daddy is not running away 🤩 the resemblance na water."

iamsindyzemura said:

"Oooo beautiful and sweet baby girl… the family’s newest graduate 🧑‍🎓. Congratulations princess Ayomide🎉🔥👏🏾❤️."

What AY said about living alone

Legit.ng also reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng