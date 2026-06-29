The young children of the late comic actor Mr Ibu generated online reactions after they recently appeared on a livestream with popular skit maker, Carter Efe

During the livestream session, Carter Efe asked the young son and daughter if they knew the actor's adopted daughter, Jasmine Okafor; their response got people talking

Many concerned netizens blamed their mother for the behaviour of her kids, while others questioned why she allowed them on a public livestream at such a young age

The children of late Nollywood comic actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, have stirred reactions after denying knowledge of his adopted daughter, Jasmine Okafor, during a livestream with skit maker Carter Efe.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Ibu’s young son and daughter joined Carter Efe’s livestream over the weekend, where they were seen dancing. This came days after their family’s public appeal for financial assistance went viral.

Mr Ibu's children deny knowing Jasmine Okafor during Carter Efe's livestream; Nigerians react online. Photo: dladyjasmine/realmribu/carter6f

Source: Instagram

In the course of the live session, Carter Efe asked the children if they knew Jasmine Okafor, but both replied that they had no idea who bore that name.

The denial has drawn attention because Jasmine was widely reported to have cared for Mr Ibu during his prolonged illness in 2023.

According to Mr Ibu himself and his second son, Daniel Okafor, Jasmine travelled from Cyprus to Abuja when she learnt of his condition back then.

She stayed with him in hospital, helped settle some medical bills, and managed his social media account.

Back then, Daniel also noted that she looked after his father whenever his wife was not present.

Jasmine later posted videos showing her feeding and caring for Mr Ibu in hospital, stressing that her focus was on his recovery despite ongoing family controversies.

The children’s denial on Carter Efe’s livestream has since sparked online reactions.

While some criticised their mother, Stella Maris Okafor, for influencing their behaviour, others questioned why children of such age were allowed to appear on a livestream in the first place.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Mr Ibu's kids' livestream video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@okachanmma:

"The rudeness and boldness in that her daughter is outrageous. And for her mind she be smart girl"

@ellasweet29296:

"Okay no problem as you don't know her like mom like kid's una de do una self😂"

@goody_uc:

"They are learning from their mother"

@gracy_awele:

"Una no need to know her We know her"

@mrmanodili:

"They took after their mother in character, and their father's look. I wish them all the best"

@vee_ilenz9:

"@realiburess what are your kids doing on live streaming? Is this how you plan to train them gosh. You are never beating the allegations nawa"

@teeto__olayeni:

"This seed their mother planted in them has started to germinate…..And also why is herself and her siblings on a platform like this???? Their mum has pushed them out to the public to make money at this age??? No school???"

Nigerians react as Mr Ibu's children respond to Carter Efe's question about Jasmine Okafor. Photo: dladyjasmine

Source: Instagram

Mr Ibu's alleged first wife slams Stella Maris

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the alleged first wife of late Nollywood veteran Mr Ibu spoke out following the actor's 5th wife, Stella Marris’ public cry for help.

Stella Marris revealed that her family now fetches water from a well, lacks electricity, and cannot afford rent since the actor died.

In response, the alleged first wife accused Stella Maris of mismanaging N18 million from sold land, selling Mr Ibu’s Lagos house, and taking his burial money.

Source: Legit.ng