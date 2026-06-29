Babcock University has distanced itself from a certificate recently shared online by content creator Carter Efe

The institution said the document did not originate from the university and pointed out several irregularities

The statement has reopened conversations on the authenticity of academic certificates shared on social media

Babcock University has reacted after Nigerian content creator and skit maker Carter Efe shared a certificate online claiming he graduated from the institution with a first-class degree in Biochemistry.

The entertainer had posted what appeared to be an academic certificate, suggesting he graduated with what was described as a "First Class Upper."

In a statement issued by the university's management on Monday, June 29, Babcock stated that the certificate being circulated was not issued by the institution.

Babcock University distances itself from a certificate recently shared online by content creator Carter Efe. Photos: Carter Efe/Babcock.

Source: Instagram

According to the school, the document titled "Honorary Certificate" allegedly issued by the "Babcock University Biochemistry Computer Club" does not exist within its academic system.

The institution further explained that it does not issue honorary certificates to recognise undergraduate academic performance.

It also clarified that academic excellence is recognised only through official degree certificates and transcripts issued by the Office of the Registrar.

Another discrepancy highlighted by the university was the phrase "First Class Upper," which it said is not one of its recognised academic classifications.

According to the institution, the correct designation is "First Class Honours."

Babcock University also used the opportunity to warn the public against relying on unauthorised academic documents.

The institution advised employers, professional bodies, government agencies and members of the public to verify academic credentials through the Office of the Registrar before accepting them for official purposes.

The university further stated that anyone found producing, circulating or using forged academic documents could face investigation and prosecution under applicable Nigerian laws relating to forgery and fraud.

It also warned that legal action could be taken against individuals or organisations unlawfully using the institution's name, logo, seal or academic credentials.

Read the statement here:

Reactions trail Babcock University's statement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@TrendfusionNG stated:

"If Babcock were to be an institution that cared about their reputation, they'd have sued"

@HappyBoomTips noted:

"Management ....any time my company want to write something that looks official ( usually unserious things) the sigh will be MANAGEMENT "

@Joe_Isu commented:

"Shey when we Dey ask Carter Efe where him from see first class upper, mumu people wey no sabi anything say e Dey possible for private schools.. and to think say Carter Efe come out just two weeks ago Wirh the said certificate, them suppose Arrest am!"

@agtimmy04 wrote:

"Instead of successfully avoiding the Olodo Uprising jokes, Carter managed to upgrade himself directly to a target for Babcock's legal department, as the school announced legal actions are officially underway for forging their official stamps and documents."

Carter Efe posted what appeared to be an academic certificate, suggesting he graduated from Babcock. Photo: Carter Efe.

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe speaks about baby mama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Carter Efe had opened up about his relationship with his baby mama, Emmanuella, explaining why he is single and how the breakup changed his life.

The content creator described his previous relationship as emotionally and mentally draining, saying his ex constantly questioned his loyalty.

Efe declared that he would stay single forever, explaining that he is the happiest man on earth and can go anywhere freely without any concerns; however, fans were not happy with his utterance after seeing videos of what he allegedly did to his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng