The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has published an official schedule of visit visa service fees

The fee schedule covers both single-entry and multiple-entry visit visas, with different charges applying to each category

Financial guarantee fees form the largest portion of the total cost, with amounts varying based on the type of entry selected

The UAE government has released an official breakdown of fees attached to visit visa applications, giving prospective travellers a clear picture of what they should expect to pay before setting foot in the country.

The fee schedule, published by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), lists every charge associated with obtaining a visit visa, from the initial application stage through to the issuance of the travel document itself.

UAE publishes visit visa fees for foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UAE visit visa fee breakdown

According to the published schedule, applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of 100 AED (N37,020.29) at the point of submission. A smart service fee of 100 AED (N37,020.29) is also levied on top of that, meaning the baseline cost before any visa type is selected already amounts to 200 AED (N74,040.58).

The issuance fee for a single-entry visit visa valid for one month stands at 100 AED (N37,020.29), while the multiple-entry equivalent for the same duration is charged at 200 AED (N74,040.58).

Beyond the issuance charges, financial guarantee fees form the most significant portion of the overall cost. A single-entry financial guarantee attracts a fee of 1,000 AED (N370,202.90), while the multiple-entry financial guarantee is set at 2,000 AED (N740,405.80). An additional financial guarantee deposit fee of 20 AED (N7,404.06) applies across both categories.

Total cost of a UAE visit visa

Based on the published figures, a traveller applying for a single-entry visit visa would need to account for a combined total of 1,320 AED (N488,667.83), covering the application fee, smart service fee, issuance fee, financial guarantee fee, and deposit charge.

For those seeking a multiple-entry visit visa, the cumulative total rises to 2,420 AED (N895,891.02), reflecting the higher issuance and financial guarantee costs tied to that category.

The ICP's fee schedule provides a standardised reference point for individuals and sponsors planning travel to the UAE, ensuring that all applicable charges are visible upfront rather than disclosed at different stages of the application process.

UAE residency permit requirements

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UAE government has published the official categories of foreigners eligible for a Non-Working Residence Permit, and this applies in 2026.

Legit.ng learnt that the permit covers a wide range of people, including students, remote workers, retirees, and real estate owners.

Source: Legit.ng