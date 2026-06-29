Professor Mansur Isa Yelwa resigned as Chief Imam of ATBU Bauchi after the university approved land for the Tijjaniyyah sect to construct a mosque on campus

The scholar warned that the approval could open the door for multiple sects to demand separate mosques, threatening the unity he had built over 17 years

ATBU management defended the decision, saying it followed due process and that the SHURA Council was fully involved in the consultations

Bauchi - Professor Mansur Isa Yelwa, a renowned Islamic scholar and chief imam of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) in Bauchi, has resigned from his position in protest over the university management's decision to approve land for the Tijjaniyyah Muslim Students' Association of Nigeria (TIMSAN) to construct a mosque on campus.

Professor Yelwa made the announcement at the end of his Juma'at sermon on Friday, June 20, with the resignation taking effect from that same day, described by him as the 11th Muharram AH. A video clip of his address to the congregation subsequently went viral on social media.

ATBU Chief Imam Resigns Over University's Approval for Tijjaniyyah Sect to Build Mosque

Source: Twitter

Scholar warns of sectarian division

Speaking to the congregation, Professor Yelwa said the management's approval could trigger competing demands from other Muslim groups, ultimately fracturing the unity he had worked to maintain for 17 years.

"With this development, the Izala group will approach the university with the same request. Thereafter, the Salafiyyah, who claim they belong to no sect, will demand land to build their own mosque. Later, the Shi'a followers will forward the same request to the management," he said.

He made clear that his grievance was not with the Tijjaniyyah sect itself, but with the process and its potential consequences.

"I do not have any problem with Tijjaniyyah or its followers, but I have a problem with the move aimed at destroying the unity I have built among followers of different sects within the university community," he stated.

The scholar also expressed disappointment that the management had not consulted him before granting the approval.

"I see no reason why, in my capacity as chief imam and leader of Islamic preaching in the university, an approval would be given to a particular sect to build its mosque without even consulting me," he said.

He added that he would not return to the role unless the approval was reversed, and asked that no one contact him to negotiate.

ATBU management defends decision

The ATBU director of information and public relations, Zailani Bappa, defended the university's position, saying the approval followed due process and did not violate any law.

"What the Constitution does not prohibit, and which does not constitute a security threat, the university cannot stop," Bappa said in an interview with Albarka Radio Bauchi.

Bappa explained that TIMSAN had initially sought permission to hold Wazifa at the Gubi Campus mosque, a request declined by the SHURA Council, the body responsible for coordinating Islamic affairs on campus. TIMSAN subsequently requested a separate piece of land, not a Juma'at mosque, to conduct its activities.

"The only Juma'at mosque on the Gubi Campus remains the existing one," Bappa said.

He added that the university management was surprised by the resignation and the criticism that followed, insisting that SHURA was aware of and had consented to the process throughout.

Source: Legit.ng