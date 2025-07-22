Carter Efe recently shared his academic achievement with his followers on social media, but his post has sparked a mixed reaction

In the post, the popular entertainer revealed the name of the university he graduated from and his degree classification

However, many fans were quick to taunt him over his use of English in the post and ask him questions about his academic journey and details shared

Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe, whose real name is Odahohwo Joseph Efe, recently took to social media to share details of his academic achievements.

In a post on X, the content creator, who recently lost access to his social media accounts after a controversy involving Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid), revealed that he graduated from Babcock University.

Fans reacts to Carter Efe's post about his grade in school.

According to Carter Efe, he finished with a First Class Upper and studied Biochemistry at the institution. He also bragged about being the best in his set, expressing pride over his academic feat.

Fans react to Carter Efe's post

However, Carter Efe's post did not sit well with many of his followers, who were quick to point out discrepancies.

Fans taunted him, claiming there was no such thing as a First Class Upper at Babcock University. According to them, the term “upper” is only used for Second Class honours, not First Class.

Others criticised his English, suggesting he should have used “studied” instead of "study." Some fans even questioned whether he truly graduated from Babcock University and joked about whether the “upper” was referring to a place in Benin, rather than the institution in Ikorodu.

Fans teach Carter Efe English language.

Carter Efe responds to critics

In response to the criticism, Carter Efe, who was recently involved in a public altercation with Peller, challenged his detractors to verify his claims with the university.

He fired back at the comments about his English, stating that he didn’t blame his critics because they were "dropouts."

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Carter Efe's post

Reactions have trailed the post shared by the skit maker about his academic feat. Here are some comments below:

@i_am__preshy shared:

"You mean upper sakponba in Benin? What did you study? Sorry studied?"

@desreel1 stated:

"Hope you nor pour spit for bio chemistry ."

@oluwaseunadekemi wrote:

"1st class upper dey? I no understand again ooooo."

@igbo_fine_wine commented:

"What’s a 1st class upper."

@slimberry08 reacted:

"You studied “Bio Chemistry” or “Biochemistry”?"

@Mistersabii shared:

"Your write up sef has showed that it was a mistake for you to be the best in your graduating set."

