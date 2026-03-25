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Carter Efe Opens Up on Why His Breakup With His Ex Makes Him the Happiest Man Alive
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Carter Efe Opens Up on Why His Breakup With His Ex Makes Him the Happiest Man Alive

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Carter Efe has opened up about his past relationship with his baby mama, Emmanuella, revealing why he has chosen to remain single and how the breakup changed his life
  • The content creator described his previous relationship as emotionally and mentally draining, saying his ex constantly questioned him about talking to other girls
  • The streamer declared that he will stay single forever, explaining that he is now the happiest man on earth and can go anywhere freely without restrictions

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Popular Nigerian streamer and skitmaker Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, widely known as Carter Efe, has revealed why the end of his relationship with his baby mama, Emmanuella, has brought him peace of mind.

The entertainer, who shares a daughter with Emmanuella, explained that the relationship was emotionally and mentally draining, and that staying single now gives him the freedom he never had before.

Carter Efe reveals his relationship with baby mama was draining as she questioned him about talking to girls on livestream
Carter Efe says his breakup with baby mama Emmanuella makes him the happiest man on earth, and he will stay single forever. Photo: carterefe
Source: Instagram

He narrated how being in a relationship restricted his actions during livestreams, as he was constantly questioned about his interactions with women online.

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“I am single now and can do anything I want on livestream. Before, if I did anything on livestream, they would call me and ask why I did this or why I followed a girl.”

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When asked if he plans to settle down again, Carter Efe insisted that he prefers to remain single.

He said that while in a relationship, even casual conversations with women were misinterpreted, but now he enjoys his independence and considers himself happier than ever.

“I will be single forever. Before, when I was in a relationship, if I talked to any girl, she would assume I had already slept with them. See how my life is sweet like this? I am the happiest man on earth now and can even go anywhere freely.”

On whether he misses his ex, the skitmaker dismissed the idea completely, stating that his focus is on financial success.

“God forbid I miss her. I miss money.”

Watch Carter Efe's video below:

Nigerians react to Carter Efe's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@William19Prisca said:

"Fear men who don't have shame. He can say anything, pretend, do literally anything for this he's streaming ish. Imagine talking down on your baby mama for no reasons. lol 😂 a day he's coming he go still di$$ Charis, just watch."

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@zenmagafrica commented:

"This is the cold truth. In today's world, relationship favors the ladies more. The average guy with some money to play with is like Denzel on Christmas morning."

@eidurance reacted:

"He should at least respect his baby mama. You don't have go talk much all the time."
Carter Efe talks about life after relationship crash with baby mama, saying he is happiest man and will never date again
Carter Efe opens up on why he refuses to miss his baby mama, Emmanuella, stating that he only misses money instead. Photo: carterefe
Source: Instagram

Carter Efe apologises to Wizkid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe publicly apologised to Afrobeats star Wizkid and his fanbase, FC, after facing backlash over his comments.

The controversy started after his appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he criticised the singer and made claims about their relationship.

During a livestream, he later went on his knees and begged for forgiveness, promising never to insult Wizkid again.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, where he covers entertainment news, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, alongside work in storytelling, transcription, and administrative support.

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